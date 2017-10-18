Students design Christmas t-shirts

By GERRI MCDONALD

Special to Atmore News

Mark your calendar for Perdido School’s annual Christmas in Perdido, which will be held Saturday, December 2. This year, Perdido’s PTO (host of the event) wanted to get more students involved in the preparations, so they held a Christmas T-Shirt Design Contest. Students in grades pre-K through eighth grade were eligible to participate, with the top three students receiving a cash prize.

Of course, the first place winner, in addition to the cash prize will get to see their art work featured on a t-shirt.

Students who entered their art work were Morgan Hill, Maranda Singleton, Finley Jones, Emma Etheridge, Brylin Etheridge, Harper Hicks, Zoe Brandt, Maddie Hill, Leah Pimperl, Hunter Smith, Christopher Johnson and Carley Johnson.

Winners are Carley Johnson, first place; Christopher Johnson, second place; and Morgan Hill, third place.