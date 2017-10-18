Community

Ribs on Ridgeley

By Sherry Digmonaccess_time6 hours ago
The Pride of Atmore Committee, from left, Scott Benton, Sandy Helton, Sheryl Vickery, Foster Kizer, Bub Gideons, Myrna Monroe, Tom Tschida, Leslie Henderson.

Put together some long tables down the middle of a street, serve some ribs by South Alabama Vending and homemade pies by Myrna Monroe and you’ve got the recipe for a fund-raising success.

Ribs on Ridgeley is a project of the Pride of Atmore Committee with proceeds going to downtown revitalization.

Pride Chairman Bub Gideons said 160 people were served. Although tickets were $40 each, some gave donations on top of that. One person bought a ticket and donated $1,000. Two bought tickets and gave $500 each.

“When you add it all up, we raised between $7,000 and $8,000,” Gideons said.

The Escambia County High School Culinary Arts department was also involved in food preparation. Also assisting were the ECHS cheerleaders, Chamber Ambassadors and the Atmore Fire Department.

Tables were set up down the middle of Ridgeley Street.

