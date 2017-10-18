Put together some long tables down the middle of a street, serve some ribs by South Alabama Vending and homemade pies by Myrna Monroe and you’ve got the recipe for a fund-raising success.

Ribs on Ridgeley is a project of the Pride of Atmore Committee with proceeds going to downtown revitalization.

Pride Chairman Bub Gideons said 160 people were served. Although tickets were $40 each, some gave donations on top of that. One person bought a ticket and donated $1,000. Two bought tickets and gave $500 each.

“When you add it all up, we raised between $7,000 and $8,000,” Gideons said.

The Escambia County High School Culinary Arts department was also involved in food preparation. Also assisting were the ECHS cheerleaders, Chamber Ambassadors and the Atmore Fire Department.