Perdido VFD visits pre-K Class

By GERRI MCDONALD

Special to Atmore News

Students in Mrs. Jessica White’s pre-K classroom recently enjoyed a visit from the Perdido Fire Department, during Fire Safety Week.

Prior to the visit, the children listened to stories about firefighters and fire safety. Fire Chief Webb with the Perdido Fire Department visited the class. He showed them a smoke detector, demonstrated the sound one makes and told them if they ever heard the beeping sound at house, to get out immediately. He also talked with the children about what to do in case of a fire. He emphasized that the children need to get out of the building when there is a fire and that they shouldn’t stop to save their favorite toy, pictures, or anything else. Whether they’re at home, at school, or somewhere else, make sure they know to look for exits and that they know the fire safety plan for wherever the fire occurs.

James McKinley with the Perdido Fire Department showed the children the protective clothing and equipment that firefighters must wear. Mr. McKinley also demonstrated how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothes were to catch on fire.