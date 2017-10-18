Obituaries for the week of October 25, 2017

Timmy Joe Sprinkle

Mr. Timmy Joe Sprinkle, age 32, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Bay Minette, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sue Morrow and sister, Donna Joe Cooley.

Mr. Sprinkle is survived by his father, Emmette Philyaw of Bay Minette; three brothers, Richard Sprinkle, Shane Philyaw and Matthew Sprinkle, all of Bay Minette; one sister, Angie Lynn Davidson (Maurice Daniels) of Bay Minette.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jr Sprinkle, James Brown, Maurice Daniels, Shane Philyaw, Matthew Sprinkle, Mark Marrow, James Ray and Terry Philyaw.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

A.J. Mathews

Mr. A.J. Mathews, age 72, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Winston-Salem, N. C. He was a native of Delhi, La., former resident of McMinnville, Tenn. and has resided in Clemmons, N.C. for the past year. He had forty-one years of service in the garment industry where he served as president and vice-president.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Mathews; parents, Lonzey and Lula Mathews; four sisters, Juanita Williams, Christine Duckworth, Lonette Guice and Judy Butler; three brothers, L.C. Mathews, John Macklon Mathews and C.T. Mathews.

Mr. Mathews is survived by two sons, Dana Allen (Tracy) Mathews of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Scott Clyde (Denise) Mathews of Winston-Salem; one brother, Donnie Joe (Deanna) Mathews of Louisiana; two sisters, Joan (Mitchell) Hale of Louisiana and Sharon (Jim) Fenwick of Ohio; sister-in-law, Francis Mathews of West Virginia; brother-in-law, Malcomb Butler of Louisiana and two grandchildren, Daniel and Christopher.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Harrison and Rev. Eric Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 9 until service time at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Dana Mathews, Scott Mathews, Donnie Joe Mathews, Mitchell Hale, Malcomb Butler and Mike Duckworth.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.