Escambia Academy student William Howell has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. His project, presented Sunday afternoon, October 15, at the school, was the repair and improvement of the elementary playground. Shown at Sunday’s presentation are, from left, Michelle Howell (mother), William Howell, Banks Howell (father), and Andrew Howell (brother). William is a member of Troop 78. Andrew is also an Eagle Scout. His project was a flagpole in EA near the softball field that was finished last year.

News photo by Ditto Gorme