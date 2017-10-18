City Hope Church partners with Perdido School

By GERRI MCDONALD

Special to Atmore News

City of Hope Church of Bay Minette recently partnered with Perdido School and donated snacks and drinks for those students who may not have brought one or were unable to purchase one.

Several members of Hope Church – Charnita Kennedy, Tina Morris and D’natia Kennedy – delivered the items to Mrs. Traci Brannon, Perdido School’s guidance counselor. Mrs. Brannon enlisted her group of Peer Helpers to deliver these items to teachers, who could store the snacks and drinks in their classroom closet for those students to enjoy during their snack break time.

This year’s Peer Helpers are Wyatt Boatwright, Tanner Durant, Lillie Lanham, Natalee Presley, Nathan Garner and Dakota McKinley.

The students are in seventh or eighth grade and are selected based on their leadership skill, behavior and demonstrated kindness to other students. They are involved in a variety of activities throughout the school year, which include welcoming new students, lead kindness (anti-bullying) activities, mentor younger students, greet students each morning as they come to school in the car line, as well as being involved in various service projects.