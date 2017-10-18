Children helping children at Perdido School

By GERRI MCDONALD

Special to Atmore News

On Thursday October 5, a check for $1,000 was presented to Perdido Elementary / Middle School to be used through the school library for promoting a love of reading among all Perdido School students. This is the second consecutive year for such a generous gift from Guy’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Children made contributions all week long during the 2017 VBS event for this service of love and concern for their peers. In addition to the Perdido students listed below, an additional 40 children participated in this successful project of children helping children!

Shown above are Perdido School student participants, in no particular order were Pierson Harville, Ethan Harville, Graeme Harville, Lachlan Durant, Mary Syndel Byrd, Braylin Corbitt, Laynee Hadley, Harper Hicks, Parker Lassitter, Jaycee Demko, Aleiah Crook, Mary Blake Drinkard, Clayton Paul, Easton Harville, Addison Hadley, Cameron Miller, Karter Mitchem, Paisley Burger, Kaligan Larkin, Jackson Lambert, Wyatt Parker, Brennan Parker, Cody Gardner, Sadie Wiggins, Lilly Joiner, Swayden Byrd, Marleigh Miller, Kanyen Mitchem, Jalyn Threadgill, Brycen Stewart, Abigail Coleman, Tiffany Stewart, Colton Wiggins, Ethan Parker, Emma Hadley, Heath Anderson, Justin Hicks.