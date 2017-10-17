Obituaries for the week of October 18, 2017

Miranda Lee Kimmons

Mrs. Miranda Lee Kimmons, age 37, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native and former resident of Century, Fla. and had resided in Wilmer, Ala. for the past five years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Payne; daddy, Marvin Earl Kimmons; grandmother, Kitty Kimmons; grandfather, Buck Godwin and a daughter, Talia Barrow.

Mrs. Kimmons is survived by her three daughters, Tamara Barrow and Jordan Evans, both of Wilmer, and Jayden Wilson of Prichard, Ala.; three brothers, Marvin (Pvine) Kimmons of Atmore, Ala., Bradley Kimmons and David Kimmons, both of Pensacola, Fla. and one sister, Tessie Kimmons of Atmore.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Stophel officiating. Burial followed at the Pugh’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, October 13, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Randy Satterfield, Bubba Emmons, Rodney Howell, Brad Kimmons, Allen Maddox and Shawn Barrow.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Effie Louise English

Mrs. Effie Louise English, age 85, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at her home. She was a native of Atmore, Ala. and life-long resident of Little Rock, Ala. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was retired from Vanity Fair with thirty years of service and a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Monroeville, Ala.

Mrs. English is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Jessie English of Little Rock; one son, John Lee English of Atmore; two daughters, Patsy (Ken) Taylor and Linda (Ronald) Baggett, all of Atmore; one sister, Hazel Blackmon of Jay, Fla.; ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Little Rock Church of Assemblies with Rev. David Cooper and Rev. Leo Kent officiating. Burial followed at Miller Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, October 12, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Little Rock Church of Assemblies.

Pallbearers were John C. English, Colbie English, Jared English, Josh Baggett, Dylan Baggett and Justin Taylor.

Honorary pallbearers were Riley Baggett, Wyatt Baker, Layton Martin and Kaison Martin.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Wiley Charles McCoy (McCorvey)

Mr. Wiley Charles McCoy (McCorvey), age 78, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, October, 8, 2017 at Allen Health & Rehab Service in Mobile. He was a native of Atmore, and a 1957 graduate of Escambia County Training School. He served in the U.S. Army and then attended Atmore Technical College where he studied Auto Mechanic.

In his leisure he enjoyed playing chess and checkers.

Mr. McCoy is survived by two daughters, Debora Watkins Fore of Gardena, Calif. and Qwinsenta Willis of Atmore; one son, Charles (Yane) Willis of Montgomery, Ala.; three sisters, Doris J. Hawthorne of Oklahoma City, Okla., Maxine Reed of Crossville, Tenn. and Angela Mitchell of Mobile, Ala.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Min. Brian Willis officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in Stallworth Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Johnnie Wilson Davis

Mr. Johnnie Wilson Davis, age 83, of Grand Bay, Ala., passed away Monday, October 9, 2017. He was born in Davisville, Fla. to the late Homer J. and Nellie Dove Davis. He lived in Cantonment, Fla. and was a member of the First Baptist Church prior to moving to Grand Bay. He was employed at St. Regis/Champion Paper Company as payroll supervisor and retired with over thirty-nine years of service. He was a member of the Cantonment Volunteer Fire Department; served in many capacities with Harvesters Federal Credit Union and Central Credit Union of Florida in the Tri-County Area, even after retirement. He was an avid fisherman, and an expert at sculling a boat and fly-fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, three sisters and his loving mother-in-law, Daisy Bray.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Gladys Smith Davis of Grand Bay; four daughters, Denise (Ed) Tisdale of Pace, Fla., Donna (Andy) Helms Thomason of Pensacola, Fla., Jeanie (Charlie) Tolbert of Grand Bay, Janet (Monte) Necaise of Harlston, Miss. and an adopted daughter, Debbie (Harry) Turner of Theodore, Ala.; two brothers, Bobbie Davis of Stockton, Ala. and Jimmie (Sharon) Davis of Davisville; one sister, Eleanor (Tete) Stabler, of Greenville, Ala.; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Active pallbearers were his grandsons, Kyle Jernigan, Billy Helms, Mike Bradley, Jonathan Tisdale, Eric Raley, Daniel Necaise and Casey Necaise.

The family received friends Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at noon from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harry Turner officiating. Burial followed at Pine Barren Baptist Church Cemetery in Davisville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grand Bay Library, P.O. Box 274, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC. in charge of arrangements.

Alma Inez Robinson Prestwood Davis

Mrs. Alma Inez Robinson Prestwood Davis, age 95, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017. She was born in Goodway, Ala. to the late Elophus Walter and Alma Castillow Robinson. She was a longtime resident of McCullough and Atmore, Ala. and spent the last eighteen years in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Charles She was blessed with a multitude of professional talents, working as a banker, merchant, farmer, cotton ginner and bookkeeper at different points in her life, and she treasured these talents. She worked hard, smart, and often, and she taught her children and grandchildren the great value of good work done with a great attitude. She simultaneously modeled the importance of both knowing one’s roots and broadening one’s horizons. Her life’s experiences cultivated a natural wisdom and strength of spirit, which she shared generously. She was always composed and totally unflappable, regardless whether the challenge was a bank robber with a gun or a toaster an unwitting grandchild inadvertently exploded. She had endless stories of wit, encouragement, and laughter. She used all of her gifts every day, to the great benefit of those around her.

She was preceded in death by husband, Terry Prestwood; her brothers, Andrew Leonard Robinson, Walter Robinson, Raymond Ernest Robinson, and Kenneth Robinson; her sisters, Annie Lou (Robinson) Prestwood, Agnes Vernelle (Robinson) Lee and Bernice (Robinson) Fell.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her sons, Lewis George Prestwood and Oris Earl Davis, Jr. (Monica); daughters, Judith Prestwood Lorenz, Sylvia Prestwood Bellot (Jim), Marcia Prestwood Thompson, Sandra Prestwood Wood and Jennifer Prestwood Manasco (Mike); sixteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the McCullough Cemetery in memory of Inez Prestwood Davis.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. Burial followed at McCullough Cemetery, McCullough, Ala.

The family received friends Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were her grandchildren.

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Gladys Jeanette Baggett

Mrs. Gladys Jeanette Baggett, age 73, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Wasdin, and two of her siblings.

Mrs. Baggett is survived by her husband, Kenneth Baggett; daughter and step-sons, Neely (Gary), Kenny (Kathryn), Tim (Teri), Michael (Jackie); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.

A private graveside service was held in Atmore, Ala. for family members that love and miss her dearly.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Sara Nell Transou Patrick

Mrs. Sara Nell Transou Patrick, 60, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Atmore, Alabama.

Mrs. Patrick was a native and life long resident of Atmore, Alabama. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Foster Patrick, father, Sam Transou, Grandparents, Alton & Florence Tennant, step-father, Dr. James B. Thomas and uncles, Dr. Harold Tennant and Curtis Tennant.

She is survived by her mother, Nell T. Thomas of Atmore, AL and her sister, Teri Transou Turner of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Atmore with Rev. Arnold Hendrix officiating.

Burial followed at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Martha Mae Amos Carpenter

Mrs. Martha Mae Amos Carpenter, age 75, of Oak Grove, Fla., passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at her residence. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and she also had worked as a substitute teacher at Ernest Ward School. She was born in Oak Grove to the late Russell and Grace Dunaway Amos. She was a member Oak Grove Baptist Church where she served as organist and Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Grace Amos Smith and JoAnn Amos Sanders.

Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, George V. Carpenter of Oak Grove; one son, George “Pete” (Cathie) Carpenter, Jr of Okeechobee, Fla., one daughter, Martha Kaye (Chris) Terry of Atmore, Ala., seven grandchildren, Nolan, Cole, Caitlyn, Grace, Elizabeth, John, Jorge “J.W”.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Butch Brown officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chris Terry, Jerry Shepherd, Shannon Peavy, Billy Darby, Steve Pugh, and Ellis Mason.

The family received friends Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

James “Jimmy” Monroe Baggett

Mr. James “Jimmy” Monroe Baggett, age 68, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. where he was a longtime resident. He was born in Ranger, Texas and graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas. He lived in Pensacola, Fla. before moving to Atmore. He was a remarkable storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor who loved fishing, country music, and movies. He firmly believed that cowboy boots were appropriate for any occasion and that Lonesome Dove could never be watched too many times. He selflessly helped his friends and family in any way he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron Chester Baggett and Mabel Gladys Fendley Baggett.

Mr. Baggett is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Gray and Barbara Huggins; brothers, Steve (Brenda) Hines, David (Susan) Baggett, and Dale (Marjorie) Baggett; daughter, Jenni Baggett; best friend, Joe Hubbard and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels at Risk.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home LLC in charge of all arrangements.

John David Cotton

Mr. John David Cotton, Sr., age 84, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away October 16, 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Brewton, Ala. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a chemical operator from Monsanto after thirty-eight years of employment. He was a member of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, K.D. Cotton and Evelyn Lanier-Cotton and his wife of fifty-eight years, Joyce Green-Cotton.

Mr. Cotton is survived by three children, John David Cotton, Jr. (Gail) of Walnut Hill, Jennifer Woodfin (Walt) of Barrineau Park, Fla. and Julie Miller (Chad) of Evergreen, Ala.; six grandchildren, Jonathan Cotton (Karmen), Allison Woodfin, Stewart Woodfin, Raeleigh Woodfin, Ansley Claire Miller, and John Ed Miller; three great-grandchildren, Kayley Cotton, Daizee Angus, and Zoey Angus.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11a.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 5741 Arthur Brown Rd., Walnut Hill with Pastor Ted Bridges officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the Walnut Hill Baptist Church building fund. The family would like to thank Covenant Care Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Pallbearers will be Walt Woodfin, Chad Miller, Jonathan Cotton, Nathan Smith, John Ed Miller.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Susan Marie Moore

Ms. Susan Marie Moore, age 63, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Atmore (Freemanville Community) as the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral service arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Turner Funeral Chapel LLC.

John Anderson

Mr. John Anderson, age 64, of Bay Minette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.