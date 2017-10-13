Obituaries for the week of October 18, 2017

Miranda Lee Kimmons

Mrs. Miranda Lee Kimmons, age 37, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. She was a native and former resident of Century, Fla. and had resided in Wilmer, Ala. for the past five years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Payne; daddy, Marvin Earl Kimmons; grandmother, Kitty Kimmons; grandfather, Buck Godwin and a daughter, Talia Barrow.

Mrs. Kimmons is survived by her three daughters, Tamara Barrow and Jordan Evans, both of Wilmer, and Jayden Wilson of Prichard, Ala.; three brothers, Marvin (Pvine) Kimmons of Atmore, Ala., Bradley Kimmons and David Kimmons, both of Pensacola, Fla. and one sister, Tessie Kimmons of Atmore.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Stophel officiating. Burial will follow at the Pugh’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 13, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Randy Satterfield, Bubba Emmons, Rodney Howell, Brad Kimmons, Allen Maddox and Shawn Barrow.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Effie Louise English

Mrs. Effie Louise English, age 85, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at her home. She was a native of Atmore, Ala. and life-long resident of Little Rock, Ala. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was retired from Vanity Fair with thirty years of service and a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Monroeville, Ala.

Mrs. English is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Jessie English of Little Rock; one son, John Lee English of Atmore; two daughters, Patsy (Ken) Taylor and Linda (Ronald) Baggett, all of Atmore; one sister, Hazel Blackmon of Jay, Fla.; ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Little Rock Church of Assemblies with Rev. David Cooper and Rev. Leo Kent officiating. Burial followed at Miller Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, October 12, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Little Rock Church of Assemblies.

Pallbearers were John C. English, Colbie English, Jared English, Josh Baggett, Dylan Baggett and Justin Taylor.

Honorary pallbearers will be Riley Baggett, Wyatt Baker, Layton Martin and Kaison Martin.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Wiley Charles McCoy (McCorvey)

Mr. Wiley Charles McCoy (McCorvey), age 78, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, October, 8, 2017 at Allen Health & Rehab Service in Mobile. He was a native of Atmore, and a 1957 graduate of Escambia County Training School. He served in the U.S. Army and then attended Atmore Technical College where he studied Auto Mechanic.

In his leisure he enjoyed playing chess and checkers.

Mr. McCoy is survived by two daughters, Debora Watkins Fore of Gardena, Calif. and Qwinsenta Willis of Atmore; one son, Charles (Yane) Willis of Montgomery, Ala.; three sisters, Doris J. Hawthorne of Oklahoma City, Okla., Maxine Reed of Crossville, Tenn. and Angela Mitchell of Mobile, Ala.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Min. Brian Willis officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Stallworth Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.