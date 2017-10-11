VFW Auxiliary kicks off Patriotic Art Scholarship – Contest Cash prizes awarded on local, state and national level

Atmore VFW Auxiliary #7016 announces the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $21,000 in national scholarships.

On the local level, Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary will present monetary awards to top three: first place, $200; second place, $150; third place, $100.

The winners from the Auxiliary level for the 2017 contest were Neelee Harrison, Ariell Fain, and Taija Floyd.

Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level.

Students must submit an original piece of artwork on paper or canvas. Water color, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen-and-ink, or oil may be used. Digital art is not accepted. The entry must have been done during the current 2017-2018 school year and must include a teacher’s signature.

The first place winner from each Auxiliary advances to District competition (if applicable) with District winners advancing to the state competition.

State first place winners compete for their share of $21,000 in national awards, and the national first place winner is awarded a $10,000 scholarship. The first place art is featured on the cover of VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary national website. Second and third place artwork will be featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary national website. Winning entries will be held and displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention.

The VFW Auxiliary started the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.

Approximately 3,500 students participate each year, and in addition to $21,000 in national scholarships, local and state VFW Auxiliaries throughout the nation award more than $100,000 in Patriotic Art scholarships every year.

Student entries must be submitted to Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary #7016 by March 31, 2018. Interested students, parents, and teachers should contact Gayle Johnson (251) 359-0768 or atmorevfwaux@gmail.com for more information.

To download an application and see the 2017 Sate winners, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/.