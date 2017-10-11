Community

Fun at the fall carnival

By Sherry Digmonaccess_time23 hours ago
In the Country Store, from left, teacher Marguerite Watson, parent volunteer Angela White, customer Myiah Alverson, parent volunteer Tara Ramer, teacher Karen Coker.

The Huxford Elementary School Fall Carnival is always well attended and a lot of fun. This year’s carnival was held Thursday afternoon, October 5.

One of the highlights is the kiss the pig event, with the “kisser(s)” selected according to which classes raise the most money.

This year Lora Matheny, a new teacher at HES, and Magen Baggett were the top two teachers. They put on their “pig kissing” lips and were ready to pucker up to a not-so-desirable pig, but HES volunteer Monica Buckhault stepped in and gave them pretty pink stuffed pigs to kiss instead.

The Country Store replaced the usual auction. Tickets were traded for a variety of items.

Dozens upon dozens of folks turn out every year for this community event. The Huxford Elementary administration, faculty and staff work many hours to make it a fun time for everyone.

Pig kissers, Lora Matheny, left, and Magen Baggett, center. Monica Buckhault is in the center.

 

Staff members serving up some of the good food, from left, Margie Harper, Debbie Peterson, Alice Hall.

 

