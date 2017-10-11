Fun at the fall carnival

The Huxford Elementary School Fall Carnival is always well attended and a lot of fun. This year’s carnival was held Thursday afternoon, October 5.

One of the highlights is the kiss the pig event, with the “kisser(s)” selected according to which classes raise the most money.

This year Lora Matheny, a new teacher at HES, and Magen Baggett were the top two teachers. They put on their “pig kissing” lips and were ready to pucker up to a not-so-desirable pig, but HES volunteer Monica Buckhault stepped in and gave them pretty pink stuffed pigs to kiss instead.

The Country Store replaced the usual auction. Tickets were traded for a variety of items.

Dozens upon dozens of folks turn out every year for this community event. The Huxford Elementary administration, faculty and staff work many hours to make it a fun time for everyone.