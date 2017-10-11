English completes training

Atmore native SPC Courtney English, U.S. Army, has completed a course of training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The graduation ceremony was held September 27 from The Charlie Company 2nd Battalion 10th Infantry Regiment.

SPC English, AIT (Advance Individual Training) will be completed at Fort Lee, Virginia.

She is the daughter of Patricia Gulley and Billy English.

“It’s because of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that my battle buddies and I were able to conquer basic training,” SPC English said.

She acknowledged prayers and support from her brother, Joe and Nikki Rabb, and members of 2nd Mt. Triumph Baptist Church.