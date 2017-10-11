Bob Jones appointed member of the Community Development Advisory Board

United Bank President and CEO Bob Jones has recently been appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve on the Community Development Advisory Board of the U.S. Department of Treasury. Jones will serve as a member of the Community Development Advisory Board for a four-year term.

Jones was selected as a member in recognition of his services, advocacy, and commitment to the banking industry and elevating the roles CDFI banks play. Jones is a Navy veteran and received both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Auburn University. Jones attended Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. Jones is a former board member of the national Auburn Alumni Association and currently serves on the Auburn Magazine Advisory Board.

He joined United Bank in 1990 and became President and CEO in 1992. Jones serves as chairman for the American Bankers Association Fund for Economic Growth and is a board member of the American Bankers Association’s Education Foundation. Additionally, Jones is a current board member of the Community Foundation of South Alabama and past president of the Alabama Bankers Association.

For more on Jones’ appointment, see the October 18 edition of Atmore News