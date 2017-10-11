Bicentennial event added to WSD

Alabama is celebrating 200 years of statehood with the 200 Bicentennial initiative. Across the state, all types of events, exhibits and activities are being held to commemorate the anniversary.

The celebration of Alabama’s 200 years is being held over three years:

2017 – Exploring Alabama

2018 – Honoring Our People

2019 – Sharing Our Stories

Some area folks have been meeting to plan a 200 Bicentennial event to coincide with Williams Station Day, October 28.

Atmore area residents and visitors are invited to hop on one of two hayrides that day to take a look at Atmore in a way you may not have seen it before. The ride begins at the fire station on Craig Street at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both rides will be the same. Each will last an hour to an hour and a half.

The tentative schedule for each ride is as follows:

* Trinity Episcopal Church – Linda Ellison as Mrs. Carney

* Williams Station Cemetery – information presented by Nancy Karrick

* The Strand Theatre – history and information on restoration

* Atmore Post Office – information about the mural

* The Block and Gaines Chapel – history and information

* Return to the fire station

In addition to these stops. Sheryl Vickery will provide information on sites along the way, such as the Peavy/Webb Building and the Boy Scout Hut.

There is no charge for the hayride tour.