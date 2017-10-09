Obituaries for the week of October 11, 2017

Jerry Wendell Mason

Mr. Jerry Wendell Mason, age 75, of Clanton, Ala., formerly of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at his residence. He was a welder pipefitter for over forty-five years. He was born in Huxford, Ala. to the late William A. and Mary Kate House Mason. He was a sergeant with the 82nd Air Borne Division in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was a member of Presley Street Baptist Church for over twenty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn (Barbara) Mason and Benny Mason; one sister: Mary Sue (Bill) Walker.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Jean Respress Mason of Clanton. two sons, Terry (Sue) Mason of Clanton and Tim (Nellie) Mason of Uriah, Ala.; grandchildren, Heather, Mikayla (J.D.) Lambert, Hunter, Coty and Blake; great-granddaughter, Bristol Lambert; one niece and three nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Frost officiating. Interment followed in Serenity Gardens, Active pallbearers were Terry Mason, Tim Mason, Hunter Mason, J. D. Lambert, Mike Respress and Anthony Forbes.

Honorary pallbearers, Raymond Jerkins, J. C. Moye, Robert Fillmore, Wendell Weaver and Danny Hall.

The family received friends Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Dewey H. Janes

Mr. Dewey H. Janes, age 79, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Atmore. He was born to the late Ernest and Florence Smith Janes. His occupation was a Maintenance Mechanic for Chemstrand/Monsanto in Pensacola, Fla. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Janes; sisters, Addie B. Johnson, Lois Harris, Eunice Musgrove and Jewel Monie.

Mr. Janes is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Margaret Jefferies Janes of Atmore; two sons, Keith (Tracy) Janes of Millbrook, Ala. and Jerry (Danna) Janes of Atmore; a dear brother-in-law, Joseph Jefferies of Atmore; a sister-in-law, Delois Carver and husband, James of Atmore; four grandchildren, Marina Janes, Carson Janes, Anna Grace Janes and Jamison Janes; two step-grandchildren, Shawn Williams and Savannah Williams; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Smith, Jamey Odom, Terry Owens, Christ Black, Chad Black and Elliott Weaver.

The family received friends Friday, September 29, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Terry Glen Godwin

Mr. Terry Glen Godwin, age 55, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was a maintenance man. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late Siddie and Claudia Parker Godwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Godwin is survived by one brother, Larry Godwin of Atmore; one sister, Claudia Jan (James) Jeter of Bratt, Fla. and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday October 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Godwin Cemetery. Interment followed in Godwin cemetery.

Rebecca “Becky” Black

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Black, age 54, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla.

She was a native and life-long resident of Bogia, Fla. She was a member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church. She loved her animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Diane Black and a brother, Joe Black.

Mrs. Black is survived by her two sisters, Jean (Hong) Zhang of China and Gail (David) Williamson of Milton, Fla.; special aunt, Christine Truesdell of McDavid, Fla/; two aunts, Joan Brooks of McDavid and Louise Cobb of Uriah, Ala.; one uncle, Sonny Snow of Uriah and a niece and nephew, Ashlyn Williamson and Owen Williamson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Brown and Rev. Dexter Truesdell officiating. Burial will follow at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be George Snow, David Williamson, Owen Williamson, Charlie Wilson, Paul Stewart and Brad Brooks.

Billy Huskey

Mr. Billy Huskey, age 80, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his home. He grew up in Pollard, Ala. and was a graduate of Flomaton High School where he played football in the 1950’s. He was an active member of the Century, Fla. community serving as a volunteer firefighter; working with the Boy Scouts of America and gave often during local blood drives. He was employed by Alger-Sullivan Lumber Company which was later acquired by Jim Walter Doors. Working and building for Swift Lumber Company became his ultimate career. He loved carpentry, fishing and growing large vegetable gardens. After moving to Atmore in 1970 he eventually built his wife’s dream home in Byrneville, Fla. Upon retiring he spent many days fishing on the Alabama and Tensaw River. Recently he spent three days a week at the Atmore Dialysis Center still setting an example for his family of strength and endurance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Elizabeth Floyd Huskey; three sisters and three brothers his son, John Huskey.

Mr. Huskey is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Patsy and their children Leslie (Gary) Chandler, Tommy Huskey, Ronnie (Christy) Huskey, Will (Haley) Huskey; eleven grand-children and seven great-grandchildren.

By his request there will be no services or visitation and that his ashes be cast upon the still waters of the river he loved so much.

