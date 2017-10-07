Shelter to open in Atmore at 4 p.m.

Residents of Atmore and the surrounding area who have nowhere else to go when Tropical Storm Nate’s howling winds and drenching rains arrive, may seek shelter in the lunchroom of Rachel Patterson Elementary School, 1102 West Craig Street, beginning at 4 p.m.

Police Chief Chuck Brooks recommended that individuals and families make every effort to find friends or family members with whom they can stay, in order that shelter space is available to those in most dire need of it.