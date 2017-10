Atmore News has been in touch with Sharon Poulsen, president of Greater Escambia Council for the Arts, about the remaining shows of To Kill a Mockingbird.

As of now (Friday morning), all shows are going on as planned. At tonight’s show (Friday), the cast and crew will make a decision about going ahead or rescheduling the Saturday and Sunday shows until next weekend (October 14 and 15).

We will post their decision on Atmore News Facebook and website.