Officials readying for storm; sandbags available today

City of Atmore officials are in the planning stages of preparing for tomorrow’s anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nate, or possibly Hurricane Nate.
“We are steadily preparing for any impact on the city that the storm might have,” said a spokesman for Police Chief Chuck Brooks. “We are still watching, assessing and continuing to monitor the possible effects and impact the tropical storm could have on the city.”
Sandbags (a maximum of 10 per person) are available at Atmore Fire Department Station 1, in the city hall building, and sand is available until 4 p.m. today at the city’s Streets & Sanitation Department on Ridgeley Street.
Emergency management and public safety personnel will meet this afternoon to update the situation and publicly announce preparedness plans.
Updates will be provided on this site as they become available.