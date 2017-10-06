Obituaries for the week of October 11, 2017

Jerry Wendell Mason

Mr. Jerry Wendell Mason, age 75, of Clanton, Ala., formerly of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at his residence. He was a welder pipefitter for over forty-five years. He was born in Huxford, Ala. to the late William A. and Mary Kate House Mason. He was a sergeant with the 82nd Air Borne Division in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was a member of Presley Street Baptist Church for over twenty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn (Barbara) Mason and Benny Mason; one sister: Mary Sue (Bill) Walker.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Jean Respress Mason of Clanton. two sons, Terry (Sue) Mason of Clanton and Tim (Nellie) Mason of Uriah, Ala.; grandchildren, Heather, Mikayla (J.D.) Lambert, Hunter, Coty and Blake; great-granddaughter, Bristol Lambert; one niece and three nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Frost officiating. Interment followed in Serenity Gardens, Active pallbearers were Terry Mason, Tim Mason, Hunter Mason, J. D. Lambert, Mike Respress and Anthony Forbes.

Honorary pallbearers, Raymond Jerkins, J. C. Moye, Robert Fillmore, Wendell Weaver and Danny Hall.

The family received friends Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Dewey H. Janes

Mr. Dewey H. Janes, age 79, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Atmore. He was born to the late Ernest and Florence Smith Janes. His occupation was a Maintenance Mechanic for Chemstrand/Monsanto in Pensacola, Fla. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Janes; sisters, Addie B. Johnson, Lois Harris, Eunice Musgrove and Jewel Monie.

Mr. Janes is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Margaret Jefferies Janes of Atmore; two sons, Keith (Tracy) Janes of Millbrook, Ala. and Jerry (Danna) Janes of Atmore; a dear brother-in-law, Joseph Jefferies of Atmore; a sister-in-law, Delois Carver and husband, James of Atmore; grandchildren, Marina Janes, Carson Janes, Anna Grace Janes and Jamison Janes; step-grandchildren, Shawn Williams and Savannah Williams; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, September 29, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Terry Glen Godwin

Mr. Terry Glen Godwin, age 55, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was a maintenance man. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late Siddie and Claudia Parker Godwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Godwin is survived by one brother, Larry Godwin of Atmore; one sister, Claudia Jan (James) Jeter of Bratt, Fla. and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday October 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Godwin Cemetery. Interment followed in Godwin cemetery.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.