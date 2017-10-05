Obituaries for the week of October 4, 2017

Stephen Paul Levins

Mr. Stephen Paul Levins, age 38, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Coosada, Ala. He was a native of Alexandria, La., former resident of Flomaton, Ala. and has resided in Coosada for the past eleven years. He was a member of the Flomaton Pentecostal Church and attended Millbrook Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Levins and a sister, Sherry Pittman.

Mr. Levins is survived by his mother, Jean Knowles of Coosada; wife of twelve years, Edie Levins of Coosada; one daughter, Noelle Levins of Coosada; one brother, Greg Levins of Jay, Fla.; one sister, Sonja (Richard) Pittman of Prattville, Ala. and close friends and neighbors, Henry & Deborah Maddox of Coosada.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Brannon Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Repton, Ala.

The family received friends Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Timothy Knowles, Tommy Knowles, Brandon Knowles, Marcus Knowles, Arnez Knowles and Larry Knowles.

Honorary pallbearers were Donald Knowles, Raybon Knowles, Edmond Knowles, Edward Knowles, Rex Snider and Henry Maddox.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

William Joseph Philyaw

Mr. William Joseph Philyaw, age 69, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. He was born in Flomaton, Ala. to the late Joe Junior and Louise Odom Philyaw. He was a laborer with lumber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommy Philyaw and Joe Edward Philyaw.

Mr. Philyaw is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce Foster Philyaw of Atmore; four daughters, Kimberly Mosley, Pamela (Richard Wainwright, Jr.) Philyaw, Cindy (Michael) Lawson, Teresa (Jody Henderson) Hayles, and Mary (Kevin) Corbin all of Ga.; fourteen grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Grace Fellowship Church with Bro. Gene King and Bro. Glenn Weber officiating. Interment followed in Stapleton Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 6 p.m. until Friday, September 29, 2017 service time at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Dewey H. Janes

Mr. Dewey H. Janes, age 79, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Atmore. He was a maintenance mechanic for Chemstrand/ Monsanto. He was born to the late Ernest and Florence Smith Janes. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Janes; sisters, Addie B. Johnson, Lois Harris, Eunice Musgrove and Jewel Monie.

Mr. Janes is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Margaret Jefferies Janes of Atmore; two sons, Brian Keith (Tracy) Janes of Millbrook, Ala. and Jerry (Danna) Janes of Atmore; brother-in-law, Joseph Jefferies of Atmore; grandchildren, Marina Janes, Carson Janes, Anna Grace Janes and Jamison Janes; step-grandchildren, Shawn Williams and Savannah Williams; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, September 29, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Irma Jean Macks Vestal

Mrs. Irma Jean Macks Vestal, age 75, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Atmore. She was a homemaker. She was born in Monroe County, Ala. to the late Ernest and Bessie Mae Skinner Macks, Sr. She was a member of Crosspoint Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior Lee Vestal and one brother, Junior Macks.

Mrs. Vestal is survived by three sons, Jerry Wayne (Bernice) Haskew of Andalusia, Ala., Shane (Brenda Cain) Haskew of Brewton, Ala. and Ray (Londy) Hines of Flomaton, Ala.; two daughters, Patsy (Roger) Alverson and Brenda K. (Danny) Lowery, all of Atmore; one brother, George Edward (Glenda) Macks of Nokomis, Fla.; one sister, Faye (Ronald) Mosley of Atmore; eighteen grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; and a special caregiver, Judy Bradley.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. from Crosspoint Baptist Church with Bro. J.T. Guyton officiating. Interment followe in Serenity Gardens.

Active pallbearers were Cody Fowler, Houston Waller, Jason Macks, Douglas Haskew, Jacob Haskew and Eli Hines.

Honorary pallbearers were Charles Dinkins, Brandon Hall and Lee Waller.

The family received friends Monday, October, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Crosspoint.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Ester “NUKE” Dailey pic flag

Mr. Ester “NUKE” Dailey, age 90, of Atmore (Freemanville Community), Ala., passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

He was a native of Mobile County and lived most of his life in Atmore. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting. He had attended Freemanville School and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a retired laborer with Monsanto (now known as Solutia) Chemical Plant in Pensacola.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Inez Lee; his parents, Erving and Callie Dailey and several siblings.

Mr. Dailey is survived by his wife, Velma Alice Dailey of Atmore; two sisters, Reather Quarker and Alma Staples, both of Atmore; two brothers, Jethro Dailey and Min. McKinley (Gola) Dailey, all of Atmore; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

Funeral service were held Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gillead Baptist Church (Freemanville Community) with Elder McKinley Dailey officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Lillie Bernice Salter

Ms. Lillie Bernice Salter, age 83, of Atmore (Freemanville Community), Ala., passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 at her eldest daughter’s residence in Birmingham, Ala. She was a native of Atmore and a 1952 graduate of Escambia County Training School.

She was retired as a telephone operator with Southland Telephone Co. (now known as Frontier Communications) with many years of service. She enjoyed cooking, singing, crocheting, and gardening. She was a member of Mt. Gillead Baptist Church where she was a 58 year member of the Gospel Chorus; a Matron; member of the Missionary Society, and member and teacher in the Sunday school.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Salter; her son, Handy Salter; one granddaughter, Desiree’ Keys; her parents, Willie J. Hall and Mamie Fisher; two sisters, Nellie Knight and Ella Parker; six brothers, Grover Cleveland Fisher, Leslie Fisher, Charles Edward Fisher, Shedrick Fisher, Council Fisher, and Percy Fisher.

Mrs. Salter is survived by two daughters, Elder Patricia (Maxford) Salter-Jameson of Birmingham, Ala. and Angelia Salter Scott of Columbia, S.C.; two sons, Charles (LaTrenda) Salter of Atmore and Vincent Salter of Denver, Colo.; one sister, Cecile Fisher of New Orleans, La.; one brother, James Hall, Sr. of Jacksonville, N.C.; fifteen grandchildren and a host of great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandson along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gillead Baptist Church (Freemanville Community) with Pastor Tiffany Brown and Elder Patricia Salter – Eulogist and Bishop Darryl North – Presiding. Interment will follow in Pierce- Rabb Cemetery (Freemanville Community).

Public viewing will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Her body will lie in-state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Connie Benjamin Lair

Mrs. Connie Benjamin Lair, age 55, of Enterprise, Ala., passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017 at her home. A native of Bay Minette, Ala., she lived in Enterprise for many years. She was a graduate of Enterprise High School. She had attended Greater New Life Baptist Church in Enterprise.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Mother Betty Benjamin; her grandmothers, Mother Carrie Roberts and Mrs. Maddie Benjamin.

Mrs. Lair is survived by her husband, William Ray Lair of Enterprise; two sons, Cody Brock and Winston Teague, both of Enterprise; step-children; one sister, Carmen Walker of Bay Minette, Ala.; one brother, Jamie (Brenda) Walker of Perdido, Ala.; devoted aunts, Pastor Frankie Austin and Min. Sherry (Eddyson) Collins, all of Colorado Springs, Colo., Min. Linda Steen and Evangelist Cindy Stots, both of Atmore and Mary E. Broughton of Detroit, Mich., nieces, nephew, and cousins.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Noon at Pleasant Hill Full Gospel Baptist Church – Hwy 21 in Atmore with Rev. Willie L. Lett – Eulogist and Rev. Freddie D. Banks – Host Pastor. Interment will follow in Stallworth Cemetery with Hammond – Sconiers Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC announcing.

Jimmie Clarence McPherson

Mr. Jimmie Clarence McPherson, age 67, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at his residence.

He was a native of Atmore and a mechanic who enjoyed working around in his yard and was an Alabama Fan. He was a 1968 graduate of Escambia County Training School where he played football. He worked as a Grinder at ADICO in Brewton and was a member of Call to Life Apostolic Church in Atmore where he was a member of the Brotherhood. He was a U. S. Army Veteran.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Delia McPherson; two brothers, Dr. Van Lee McPherson and Charles McPherson.

Mr. McPherson is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Elizabeth Curry McPherson of Atmore; two daughters, Christina (Eric) McCaskill and Brenda (Anthony) Andrews, all of Atmore; two sons, Dennis (LaSonya) George and Trevon (Brittany) George, all of Atmore; three sisters, Bernice McPherson McCaskill of Atmore, Lillie McPherson of Boston, Ma. and Donna (James) Grant of Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, Melvin (Mittie) McPherson of Boston and Kenny (Jerrie) McPherson of Augusta, Ga., fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church (Freemanville Community) with Apostle Jermaine Gibbs – Eulogist and Elder Edgar McCarthy – Gracious Host. Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. His body will lie in-state one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Christopher Beasley

Mr. Christopher Beasley, age 61, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at noon at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church.

Public viewing will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 at Christian Memorial Funeral Chapel.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Dana Diana Pruitt Chong

Mrs. Dana Diana Pruitt Chong, age 66, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. She was a retired branch manager at Mutual Finance Inc., Atmore for many years. She was born in Centre, Ala. to the late Howard and Nell Pruitt. She was a member of Destiny Worship Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Lee Chong, Sr. and brother-in-law, John Hammonds.

Mrs. Chong is survived by her husband, Lee Chong, Jr.; three daughters, Dana Lynn Blocker, Teresa and Claude Riley, all of Atmore and Christina and Chip Hawks of Richfield, N.C.; one son, Gary and Rachel Chong of St. Mary’s, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Jonathan and Stephanie Chong, Wesley and Audrey Sprinkle, Cody Sprinkle, LaShane Styron, Claudero and Amjamiece Riley, Mia Riley, Nicholos Blocker and Justin Blocker, Benjamin, William, Noah and Emelia Chong, Hunter, Kaylea and Elaina Hawks; nine great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Kaylyn, Traegan and Leland Chong, Brayden and McKenna Sprinkle, Keaten Sprinkle, Layla and Claudero Riley III and a host of nieces and nephews; one brother, James and Sheila Pruitt of Atmore; two sister, Nelda Hammonds of Glenco, Ala. and Gail and Stephen Brown of Atmore.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Bernard Bishop, Bro. Butch Lee and Bro. J.T. Guyton officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Gary Chong, Brandon Bell, Jonathan Chong, Wesley Sprinkle, Cody Sprinkle, and Claudero Riley.

Honorary pallbearers were Nicholas Blocker, Dewayne Pruitt, Justin Blocker and Kevin Thomas.

The family received friends Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Andrew Len Gibson

Mr. Andrew Len Gibson, age 61, of Pace, Fla., passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 in Pace, Fla. He was a native of Pensacola, Fla. and had resided in Pace since 1990. When he married Mrs. Terryle he took on her whole family, and helped raise her grandchildren. He put his life on hold for her entire family. He was a wonderful man! They babysat their great grandchildren as their grandchildren went through college and graduated. The children have stood by their mothers’ side during this difficult time. He was employed with Jack Matchett Construction for twenty-seven years and at Ellis Environmental with his brothers Clay and Joe for many years. He was a member of the Gospel Light Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Frances Gibson; father, Otis Gibson and two sisters, Kathleen Anise Gibson and Jenell Farnsworth Gibson.

Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife, Terryle Gibson of Pace; three sons, Clayton Andrew Gibson and Alexander Hale Gibson, both of Indianapolis, Ind. and Gary Sanders of Pace; two daughters, Terra Sanders of Cantonment, Fla. and Brookelen Gibson of Pace; two brothers, Otis Clayton (Susan) Gibson of Walnut Hill, Fla. and Joseph David (Judy) Gibson of Pace; one sister, Sandra Faye Drake of Bowling Green, Ky.; six grandchildren, Tia (Kenny) Frye, Toriee Nielsen, Christian Nielsen, Grant Colich, Lucy Gibson and Lilah Gibson and three great-grandchildren, Syler Frye, Elaina Frye and Nicholas Nielsen.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Gospel Light Church with Rev. Marty Gehman officiating. Burial will follow at Springhill Methodist Cemetery in Lennox, Alabama.

The family received friends Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Gibson, Joseph Gibson, Joey Gibson, Kenny Frye, Alexander Gibson and Clayton A. Gibson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Gibson, Ricky Gibson, Donald Gibson, Tony Gibson and Jerry Gibson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.