Obituaries for the week of October 11, 2017

Jerry Wendell Mason

Mr. Jerry Wendell Mason, age 75, of Clanton, Ala., formerly of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at his residence. He was a welder pipefitter for over forty-five years. He was born in Huxford, Ala. to the late William A. and Mary Kate House Mason. He was a sergeant with the 82nd Air Borne Division in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was a member of Presley Street Baptist Church for over twenty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn (Barbara) Mason and Benny Mason; one sister: Mary Sue (Bill) Walker.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Jean Respress Mason of Clanton. two sons, Terry (Sue) Mason of Clanton and Tim (Nellie) Mason of Uriah, Ala.; grandchildren, Heather, Mikayla (J.D.) Lambert, Hunter, Coty and Blake; great-granddaughter, Bristol Lambert; one niece and three nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Frost officiating. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens, Active pallbearers will be Terry Mason, Tim Mason, Hunter Mason, J. D. Lambert, Mike Respress and Anthony Forbes.

Honorary pallbearers, Raymond Jerkins, J. C. Moye, Robert Fillmore, Wendell Weaver and Danny Hall.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

