David Adams, Director of Escambia County Alabama EMA, has released the following:

Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the Caribbean. The system is just beginning to organize and there is still a large spread in potential impact areas. This storm is forecast to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. It is too early to focus on specific impacts due to track and intensity uncertainties. Watches may be issues for a portion of the northern Gulf Coast sometime between Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, depending on the speed of the system. The best estimate on timing of any impacts would be late Saturday and into Sunday.

It is too early to determine if we will see significant local impacts. Please review your emergency plans and monitor local radio and TV stations for local forecast changes and possible watches and/or warnings.