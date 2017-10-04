ECMS students make ‘ecosystems’

Ms. Hybart’s fifth-grade class at Escambia County Middle School participated in a shoebox ecosystem project.

The purpose of the assignment was for students to demonstrate an understanding of ecosystems to enable them to identify the plants, animals, soil, habitats and relationships that exist in ecosystems with an emphasis on conservation and preservation of the ecosystems.

Students selected and chose appropriate animals, plants, and soils to construct a three-dimensional model of an ecosystem in a shoebox format. The students attached a written assignment describing the intricacies of the ecosystem.