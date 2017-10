The Escambia County High School homecoming queen was crowned at halftime Friday night, September 29. Shown are members of the 2017 ECHS Homecoming Court, from left, Freshman Attendants Mia Simmons, Madison Simmons; Sophomore Attendants Jada Johnson, Chamichael Pettway; Homecoming Queen Keyaira Wilson; Junior Attendants Christiara Jones, Olivia Simmons; Senior Attendants Billie McKinley, Curteia McCants.

News photos by Ditto Gorme