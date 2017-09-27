United Fund drive under way

United Fund of Atmore began the 2018 fundraising campaign with a kick off and Business After Hours Tuesday, September 19, at the Atmore Public Library.

This year’s drive goal is $32,000.

These local agencies will receive UF support – Atmore Area Christian Care Ministry, Atmore Area YMCA, Atmore Babe Ruth Baseball, Atmore Cal Ripken Baseball, Atmore Public Library, Escambia County Cooperative Library System, Escambia County Healthcare Authority – Wheels of Wellness, Greater Escambia Council for the Arts, and Pride of Atmore.

United Fund’s mission is “To unite people and resources to build a stronger Atmore” by helping kids succeed, improving education, and responding in emergencies.

The 2017-2018 officers are Andrew Garner, president; Lesley Harrison, vice president; Dawn Young, secretary. Directors are Abby Brooks, Hannah Johnson, Dawn Skipper, Morgan Smith and Cierra Wilkins.

Please send your tax deductible donation to United Fund of Atmore, PO Box 823, Atmore AL 36504.