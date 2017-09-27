Obituaries for the week of October 4, 2017

Stephen Paul Levins

Mr. Stephen Paul Levins, age 38, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Coosada, Ala. He was a native of Alexandria, La., former resident of Flomaton, Ala. and has resided in Coosada for the past eleven years. He was a member of the Flomaton Pentecostal Church and attended Millbrook Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Levins and a sister, Sherry Pittman.

Mr. Levins is survived by his mother, Jean Knowles of Coosada; wife of twelve years, Edie Levins of Coosada; one daughter, Noelle Levins of Coosada; one brother, Greg Levins of Jay, Fla.; one sister, Sonja (Richard) Pittman of Prattville, Ala. and close friends and neighbors, Henry & Deborah Maddox of Coosada.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Brannon Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Repton, Ala.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Knowles, Tommy Knowles, Brandon Knowles, Marcus Knowles, Arnez Knowles and Larry Knowles.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Knowles, Raybon Knowles, Edmond Knowles, Edward Knowles, Rex Snider and Henry Maddox.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

William Joseph Philyaw

Mr. William Joseph Philyaw, age 69, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. He was born in Flomaton, Ala. to the late Joe Junior and Louise Odom Philyaw. He was a laborer with lumber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommy Philyaw and Joe Edward Philyaw.

Mr. Philyaw is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce Foster Philyaw of Atmore; four daughters, Kimberly Mosley, Pamela (Richard Wainwright, Jr.) Philyaw, Cindy (Michael) Lawson, Teresa (Jody Henderson) Hayles, and Mary (Kevin) Corbin all of Ga.; fourteen grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Grace Fellowship Church with Bro. Gene King and Bro. Glenn Weber officiating. Interment will follow in Stapleton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 6 p.m. until Friday, September 29, 2017 service time at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Dewey H. Janes

Mr. Dewey H. Janes, age 79, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Atmore. He was a maintenance mechanic for Chemstrand/ Monsanto. He was born to the late Ernest and Florence Smith Janes. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Janes; sisters, Addie B. Johnson, Lois Harris, Eunice Musgrove and Jewel Monie.

Mr. Janes is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Margaret Jefferies Janes of Atmore; two sons, Brian Keith (Tracy) Janes of Millbrook, Ala. and Jerry (Danna) Janes of Atmore; brother-in-law, Joseph Jefferies of Atmore; grandchildren, Marina Janes, Carson Janes, Anna Grace Janes and Jamison Janes; step-grandchildren, Shawn Williams and Savannah Williams; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 29, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.