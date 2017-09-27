Mark your calendar

Breakfast with an Elected Official

The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce will host Breakfast with an Elected Official Thursday, September 28, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., at the Chamber office, 137 N. Main. This session will focus on education with Escambia County Board of Education members W.J. Grissett, Coleman Wallace and David Nolin.

United Bank’s Farm to Table events

The Farm to Table preview event with ticket drawing will be held Thursday, September 28, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome, no ticket required. Light hors d’oeuvres prepared by local chefs will be served.

Twenty names will be drawn during the preview event, and each one drawn will be eligible to purchase two tickets ($25 for each ticket) to the Farm to Table dinner to be held Saturday, October 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are required for the dinner.

The preview event and the dinner will be held at United Bank’s Church Street Incubator, 207 E. Church Street, Atmore.

YMCA Business After Hours, open house

Atmore Area YMCA will host Business After Hours and an open house Thursday, October 5.

The open house will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Business After Hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The YMCA is located at 501 S. Pensacola Avenue, Atmore.

The event is sponsored by the Y and the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce.