Escambia County Middle School is partnering with the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce in a donation drive for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

Items to bring include dog food, cat food, bottled water, linens, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, conditioner, towels, Ziploc bags, trash bags, school supplies, diapers, detergent, dish soap, tooth brushes, deodorant, soap, can goods.

Please drop off your donation items at Escambia County Middle School by Thursday, September 28.