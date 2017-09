Escambia County High School homecoming is Friday, September 29.

Following is schedule for the day:

Alumni Tea – 9 a.m.

Tour / door judging – 10 a.m.

Pep rally – 10:30 a.m.

Parade line-up – 1:15 p.m.

Parade begins – 2 p.m.

ECHS homecoming game against Hillcrest-Evergreen – 7 p.m.

Homecoming court and queen announced during halftime