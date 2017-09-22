Obituaries for the week of September 27, 2017

Vernell K. Tims

Mrs. Vernell K. Tims, age 87, of Oak Grove, Fla., passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a homemaker. She was born in Holland Town, Fla. to the late John P. and Carlie Garrett Kimbro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Earl Kimbro, Howard Kimbro, Nathan Kimbro and Walter Kimbro and a sister, Elma Ezel.

Mrs. Tims is survived by her husband, Byron D. Tims of Oak Grove; two sons, Dale Tims of Virginia Beach, Va. and Clark (Debra Roley) Tims of Robertsdale, Ala.; one daughter, Michelle Helton of Walnut Hill; one brother, Enzor (Edna Earl) Kimbro of Pensacola, Fla.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Oak Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Butch Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Barbara Holley Dunsford

Mrs. Barbara Holley Dunsford, age 71, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Defuniak Springs, Fla. and has resided in Bluff Springs, Fla. for the past fifty-two years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend to everyone and loved the Lord with all her heart. She retired from Bratt Elementary School with over thirty years of service. She was a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ethel Holley and a sister, Brenda Strength.

Mrs. Dunsford is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Clifton Dunsford of Bluff Springs; one son, Chris (Sherry) Dunsford of Bluff Springs; one daughter, Becky (Jamie) Cobb of Bluff Springs; two brothers, Ricky (Sherry) Holley of Luverne, Ala. and Gary (Becky) Holley of Jay, Fla.; four sisters, Kathy Johnston of Century, Fla., Faye (Donald) Godwin of McDavid, Fla., Tami (Freddie) Calloway of Byrneville, Fla. and Carolyn Hendrieth of Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren, Marc Dunsford, Mitch Dunsford, Kolbi Cobb and Kendal Payne and five great- grandchildren, Cole Dunsford, Brayden Smith, Waylon Dunsford, Gabe Dunsford and Wesley Dunsford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Faith Bible Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Stokes, Rev. Ricky Dunsford and Rev. Robert Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 22, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Brian Johnston, Vincent Holley, Kent Calloway, Blake Calloway, Roger Burkett and Marcus Godwin.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.