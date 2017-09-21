Police release details of Walgreen robbery

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, in a press release issued Friday morning, revealed several of the basic details of Tuesday night’s armed robbery of the local Walgreen Drug Store.

Brooks revealed that city police were sent to the South Main Street pharmacy at approximately 9:55 p.m. after employees of Walgreen’s corporate security division noticed that employees of the Atmore store were lying on the floor and notified local authorities that something was apparently amiss.

Responding officers spoke with two employees who told them that “several armed subjects,” each wearing masks and dark clothing, entered the store shortly before closing time and forced them into an office.

The armed intruders took an undisclosed amount of cash from store registers, along with an unspecified amount of “prescription pills” and left. None of the store employees were injured, but most were “visibly shaken and upset” by the encounter, which lasted only four minutes.

APD investigators were reportedly following up on several leads at midweek, but had not identified any suspects or persons of interest by midday Thursday.