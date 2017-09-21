Obituaries for the week of September 20, 2017

Norman Lamar Rolin

Mr. Norman Lamar Rolin, age 64, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native and life-long resident of Atmore, Ala. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mr. Rolin is survived by his wife, Esther Rolin of Atmore; four sons, Michael (Brandy) Rolin of Bay Minette, Ala., Chris (Melanie) Rolin of Poarch, Ala., Alex (Sissy) Rolin of Huxford, Ala. and Alan Rolin of Atmore; two daughters, Janie (Tony) Rolin and Elizabeth , all of Atmore; four brothers, Clarence (Diane) Rolin of Canoe, Ala., Raymond Rolin of Atmore, Rayford Rolin of Poarch, Ala. and David (Dorothy) Rolin of Walnut Hill, Fla.; three sisters, Mabel (Sherrel) Lambert of Atmore, Debra Rolin and Joyce Kuhn, both of Poarch and twelve grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Clarence Rolin officiating. Burial followed at New Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Chris Rolin, Michael Rolin, Nate Sernandez, Patrick Strickland, Alex Rolin and Tony Allison.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mary Elizabeth Ledkins

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Ledkins, age 79, of Bay Minette, Ala., formerly of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at Arbor Springs in Opelika, Ala. She was a member of Presley Street Baptist Church in Atmore. After losing her husband early in life she dedicated her life to the teachings of Christ and the rearing of her two sons. She loved gardening, fishing and was as comfortable in the kitchen as anywhere. She served as Associate Director of the Atmore Chamber of Commerce before retiring. Moving to Bay Minette in 2006 she built a home and life before enduring a life altering stroke. She spent the last few years of her life with her sons in Dadeville.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Murlen Ledkins and her mother and father, Walter and Essie Jenks of Tensaw, Ala.

Mrs. Ledkins is survived by two sons, Dr. Rick Ledkins and Randall Ledkins, both of Dadeville, Ala.; four siblings, Walter Jenks, Jr. and Carrie Hammond of Perdido, Ala., Helen McDowell of Rabun, Ala. and Al Jenks of Katy, Texas.

The family received friends Friday, September 15, 2017 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Jean Marie Jackson

Mrs. Jean Marie Jackson, age 68, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 in Montrose, Ala. She was a native of New York, N.Y. and had resided in Perdido, Ala. for the past twenty-seven years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bonalyn Barney and Vance Turner, Sr.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her four sons, Timothy Jackson of Loxley, Ala., Jason Jackson and Vance Turner, Jr., both of Perdido, Louie Jackson of Middle Town, Ohio; one daughter, Lori Jackson Stroud of Lake Charles, La. and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Noon at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Wanda Hadley officiating. Burial followed at the Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at Noon at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Curtis Jackson, Caleb Ray, Brad Newsome, Terrence Newsome, Tyler Jackson and Lewis Jackson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Grady Lee Huggins

Mr. Grady Lee Huggins, age 78, of Jay, Fla., passed away Monday September 11, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was an employee of Brantley Tires. He was born in Pensacola, Fla. on d to the late Elijah and Ruby Huggins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma Huggins; grandson, Sonny Blackmon and son-in-law: Marvin Mason, Jr.

Mr. Huggins is survived by two sons, George Blackmon and Allen Blackmon; four daughters, Glenda Mason, Cathy Blackmon, Diane Blackmon and Mona (Richard) Schoenbaum; one sister, Frances Noel; eleven grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from Serenity Gardens, Interment followed in Serenity Gardens.

Active pallbearers were Dennis Jerrel, Rusty Slate, Joseph Clark, Newman Clark, Bryan Mason and Donnie Ray Blackmon.

The family received friends Friday, September 15, 2017 from 9 until 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Jane Lee Russell

Ms. Jane Lee Russell, age 65, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 as a result of a house fire. She was a native of Atmore and attended Escambia County Training School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, going to church, and cooking. One of her favorite sayings was “Hey, Hey, Hey”. She was a member of Emanuel Faith Center in Davisville, Fla. where she served on the Kitchen Committee.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carma Russell Rudolph; her parents, James, Sr. and Mary Russell; a grandson, Donta D. Russell; a sister, Mary Cotton and three brothers, James Russell, Jr., Josephus Russell, and (her twin) Wayne Lee Russell.

Ms. Russell is survived by one daughter, Anjanette (Charles) Russell Purifoy of Mobile, Ala.; one son, Garrick D. (Detrie) Russell of Mobile; two sisters, Barbara Lendore of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Patricia Russell of Atmore; one brother, Ervin Russell of Atmore; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service was held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Apostolic Holiness Church – 95 Monroe St., Atmore with Elder Ledell Johnson, Jr. eulogist and Apostle Robert Grissett – Host Pastor, presiding. Interment followed in Stallworth Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Turner Funeral Chapel.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

David W. Smith

Mr. David W. Smith, age 64, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Funeral are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Turner Funeral Chapel LLC.

Devere Knowles Moye

Mrs. Devere Knowles Moye, age 85, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Jay, Fla. She was a native and life-long resident of Flomaton, Ala. She retired from the Escambia County Board of Education as a bus driver with thirty-four years of service. She attended the Lambeth Holiness Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Moye; parents and all of her siblings.

Mrs. Moye is survived by her three sons, James Earl (Darlene) Moye, Curtis (Charlotte) Moye and Robert (Anita) Moye, all of Flomaton; two daughters, Linda Sue (David) Raines of Atmore, Ala. and Glenda Moye of Flomaton; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one sister-in-law, Clara Stokes of Flomaton.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Pope and Rev. Andy Boutwell officiating. Burial followed at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, September 18, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were C. Robert Moye, Nicholas Moye, Will Schneeflock, Wes Erickson, Randy Jackson and Jeremy Pridgen.

Honorary pallbearers were Ronald Moye and David Gertson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

William Lewis

Mr. William Lewis, age 98, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Full Gospel Church. Burial will follow at Stallworth Cemetery with military honors.

Public viewing will be held Friday, September 22, 2017 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Cristian Memorial Funeral Chapel.\Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Maeola Goldtrip

Maeola Goldtrip, age 81, of Evergreen, Ala., passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Mobile Infirmary Hospital, Mobile, Ala.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church #1 in Tunnel Springs, Ala. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

William Arley “W.A.” Bryan

Mr. William Arley “W.A.” Bryan, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native and life-long resident of Poplar Dell, Fla. He was a veteran of WWII in the U.S. Army; retired from St. Regis Paper Company with forty years of service, He was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Margaret Mayo Bryan and a son, Fred R. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan is survived by one son, Bill (Jeri) Bryan of Cabot, Ark.; one daughter, Ann Bryan (Bill) Baker of Sarasota, Fla.; one brother, Kenneth Bryan of Molino, Fla.; two sisters, Jeanette Hurst of Pensacola and Juanita Hubacher of Lillian, Ala.; two grandchildren, Greg Bryan of Cabot and Meredith Baker of Cape Carol, Fla.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Poplar Dell Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Herring officiating.

The family received friends Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC inAtmore charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.