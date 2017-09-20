Reading is key at Perdido

By GERRI MCDONALD

Special to Atmore News

Students at Perdido Elementary / Middle School were offered an incentive to encourage reading over the summer months. That incentive was designed to encourage them to read while out of school for the summer, with its purpose being to prevent the “summer reading slide.” All students who kept a reading log and read at least 10 books over the summer were treated to a skating / bowling field trip.

Students who achieved their goal were Andi McKissack, Riley Cooper, Tyler Pimperl, Paisley White, Chloe Gatlin, Gaven Stump, Leah Pimperl, Braylin Stidham, Sarah Little, Trey Davis, Samantha Roberson, Lizzie Presley, Harley Roberson, Zoe Brandt, Gavin Brandt, Marleigh Miller, Summerlyn Hyatt and Meadow Stidham. Not pictured are Gavin Brandt and Summerlyn Hyatt.