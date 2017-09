22Up was held Tuesday, September 12, at the Atmore Area YMCA. The program, sponsored by the Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary to Post 7016 and the YMCA, required participants to do 22 pushups to promote awareness for veteran suicide prevention along with honoring military service members and veterans. Shown are Y participants, from left, Theresa Scott, Paul Chason, and Kenya Gresham.

News photo by Gayle Johnson