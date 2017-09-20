Mt. Gilead holding homecoming, revival

Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church is holding their annual Fall Homecoming and Revival.

The theme is “If My People.” The Scripture is 2 Chronicles 7:14 – “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Homecoming service will be held Sunday, September 24, 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Michael L. Wilson, Sr., pastor of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, bringing the message.

Revival services begin Monday, September 25, and continue through Wednesday, September 27, 7 p.m., nightly. Speaker will be the Rev. Brandaun T. Love, Macedonia Baptist Church, Frisco City, and Morning Star Baptist Church, Uriah.

Dinner will be served Wednesday night after service.

Mt. Gilead is located at 12 Church Street, Atmore (Freemanville).