Harris Street A.O.H. Church of God will be in revival Wednesday through Friday, September 20-22, 7 p.m., nightly.

Bishop Gregory Canon, pastor of Rice Temple A.O.H. Church of God, Montgomery, is the guest evangelist.

Harris Street A.O.H. Pastor Overseer Shawon Salter and First Lady Minister Nerissa Salter invite all to attend. The church is located at 124 Harris Street, Atmore.