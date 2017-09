Charlotte Boyle was guest speaker at the Huxford SAIL Center Monday, September 18. She spoke on issues and resolutions that will be introduced into the Silver- Haired Legislature during the November session to be held in Montgomery. Shown are some of the SAIL Center folks in attendance, seated, MacArthur Davis; standing, from left, Charlotte Boyle, Regina Gohagan, Boots Reed, Lanetta Kent, Nancy Davis.