Obituaries for the week of September 20, 2017

Norman Lamar Rolin

Mr. Norman Lamar Rolin, age 64, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native and life-long resident of Atmore, Ala. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mr. Rolin is survived by his wife, Esther Rolin of Atmore; four sons, Michael (Brandy) Rolin of Bay Minette, Ala., Chris (Melanie) Rolin of Poarch, Ala., Alex (Sissy) Rolin of Huxford, Ala. and Alan Rolin of Atmore; two daughters, Janie (Tony) Rolin and Elizabeth , all of Atmore; four brothers, Clarence (Diane) Rolin of Canoe, Ala., Raymond Rolin of Atmore, Rayford Rolin of Poarch, Ala. and David (Dorothy) Rolin of Walnut Hill, Fla.; three sisters, Mabel (Sherrel) Lambert of Atmore, Debra Rolin and Joyce Kuhn, both of Poarch and twelve grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Clarence Rolin officiating. Burial followed at New Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Chris Rolin, Michael Rolin, Nate Sernandez, Patrick Strickland, Alex Rolin and Tony Allison.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mary Elizabeth Ledkins

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Ledkins, age 79, of Bay Minette, Ala., formerly of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at Arbor Springs in Opelika, Ala. She was a member of Presley Street Baptist Church in Atmore. After losing her husband early in life she dedicated her life to the teachings of Christ and the rearing of her two sons. She loved gardening, fishing and was as comfortable in the kitchen as anywhere. She served as Associate Director of the Atmore Chamber of Commerce before retiring. Moving to Bay Minette in 2006 she built a home and life before enduring a life altering stroke. She spent the last few years of her life with her sons in Dadeville.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Murlen Ledkins and her mother and father, Walter and Essie Jenks of Tensaw, Ala.

Mrs. Ledkins is survived by two sons, Dr. Rick Ledkins and Randall Ledkins, both of Dadeville, Ala.; four siblings, Walter Jenks, Jr. and Carrie Hammond of Perdido, Ala., Helen McDowell of Rabun, Ala. and Al Jenks of Katy, Texas.

The family received friends Friday, September 15, 2017 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Jean Marie Jackson

Mrs. Jean Marie Jackson, age 68, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 in Montrose, Ala. She was a native of New York, N.Y. and had resided in Perdido, Ala. for the past twenty-seven years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bonalyn Barney and Vance Turner, Sr.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her four sons, Timothy Jackson of Loxley, Ala., Jason Jackson and Vance Turner, Jr., both of Perdido, Louie Jackson of Middle Town, Ohio; one daughter, Lori Jackson Stroud of Lake Charles, La. and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Noon at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Wanda Hadley officiating. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at Noon at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Curtis Jackson, Caleb Ray, Brad Newsome, Terrence Newsome, Tyler Jackson and Lewis Jackson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Grady Lee Huggins

Mr. Grady Lee Huggins, age 78, of Jay, Fla., passed away Monday September 11, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was an employee of Brantley Tires. He was born in Pensacola, Fla. on d to the late Elijah and Ruby Huggins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma Huggins; grandson, Sonny Blackmon and son-in-law: Marvin Mason, Jr.

Mr. Huggins is survived by two sons, George Blackmon and Allen Blackmon; four daughters, Glenda Mason, Cathy Blackmon, Diane Blackmon and Mona (Richard) Schoenbaum; one sister, Frances Noel; eleven grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from Serenity Gardens, Interment followed in Serenity Gardens.

Active pallbearers were Dennis Jerrel, Rusty Slate, Joseph Clark, Newman Clark, Bryan Mason and Donnie Ray Blackmon.

The family received friends Friday, September 15, 2017 from 9 until 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.