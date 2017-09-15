Arrest made in August bike-rider murder – Warrant service also yields 3 felony pot possession arrests

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirmed Friday morning that city police have arrested a local man in connection with the August 3 shooting death of 31-year-old Shawn Oneil Quarles.

Quarles, a Camden resident, was gunned down as he rode his bicycle along Ann Street, on his way to a local convenience store.

Police served a murder warrant Wednesday on Ladarius Jamaal Crenshaw, 22, at a Patterson Street Apartments unit. Three other individuals were there when city police, Escambia County deputies and agents of the U.S.Marshals Fugitive Task Force burst in to make the murder arrest.

Brooks said APD officers also found an unspecified but “significant” quantity of illegal drugs inside the apartment.

De’Antae Deshay Knight, 19; Kenneth Lacell Curry, 21, and 27-year-old Demario Eugene Bowens, all of Atmore, were each charged with one count of first-degree possession of marijuana.

Curry is also charged with resisting arrest. Bowens, who also has an additional local charge of felony providing false information to a law enforcement officer, is also a fugitive from a felony burglary warrant out of Florida.