UB receives 5-Star Rating

United Bank has maintained its 5-Star Superior rating for strength and security from BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. The 5-Star award recognizes United Bank’s financial strength and performance and is based on profitability, capital, level of delinquent loans, charge-offs, repossessed assets and liquidity. The rankings announced are based on the bank’s June 30, 2017 financial results.

What this rating means for United Bank is that the institution is safe, financially sound and operating well above its regulatory capital requirements. Ratings are based on a scale of zero to five with a five star being the strongest.

Since 1983, BauerFinancial has earned the respect of federal and state regulators as a means of reporting the financial condition of banks. BauerFinancial uses the same analysis to rate all institutions and makes those ratings available for free on its web site.