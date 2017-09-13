Giving to others

Becki Sorrells, a drug court participant: “The staff and participants of the Escambia County Adult Drug Court wanted to reach out to our friends and neighbors from afar to show our love and support to the state of Texas during this time of crisis. I, myself, know what it’s like to lose everything you own to a hurricane and then to addiction. You just don’t know which way to turn. Any small thing can give hope. It can mean the world to you when you have nothing and have to start over. I am getting a second chance to start over and I want to help others too. The participants are glad to have the ability to contribute to the people that are going through this difficult time in their lives. Our love and prayers are with the people in the state of Texas.”

Participants of the Escambia County Alabama Adult Drug Court came together in this time of need to gather items for the Hurricane Harvey victims in the state of Texas. The thought of one person can result in the goodness of so many. That’s what happened when one participant mentioned she sure would love to have the opportunity to help those folks in Texas. So drug court officials challenged her to get the word out and they would do it. Participants began gathering baby food, baby bottles, diapers, wipes, toiletry items, paper products, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

Denise Carlee, coordinator of the program, said, “What a blessing it is to have people who are at times struggling themselves to want to give to others. I am so glad that they see that giving is more of a blessing than receiving I am excited that the participants ‘get it.’”

They began gathering items right after the storm and had everything turned in by September 8. The items were then loaded and taken to the Flomaton Fire Station for transport to Texas.

Now that Irma has hit, the participants are rallying to gather items for those victims as well.

The participants said, “We will keep giving.”

Judge Bradley Byrne is the Judge of the Adult Drug Court Judge and retired Circuit Court Judge. He oversees all the participants.