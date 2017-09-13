Girls State, Boys State delegates honored

A reception for Boys and Girls State delegates was held at the American Legion Tuesday, August 22.

Boys State and Girls State are designed to inspire participation in community and state government. Participants are chosen from the top students scholastically from the schools. Extracurricular participation in school activities is also important. These students tend to be outgoing.

For Girls State, the American Legion Auxiliary can send only one student from the junior classes in the schools in this area unless that school has more than 300 junior girls. The American Legion has no such rule for Boys State.

Several principals and counselors were in attendance at the reception. Families of participants were invited. A light meal was served.

American Legion Auxiliary Girls State participants were

* Josaline Hollinger – Escambia County High School

* Cassidy Murphy – Escambia Academy

* Autumn Reed – Flomaton High School

American Legion Boys State participants were

* Jackson W. Breckenridge – Escambia Academy

* John Wesley Hiebert – Escambia Academy

* Andrew B. Howell – Escambia Academy

* Dekaven Z. Reynolds – Escambia County High School

* Andrew D. Welch – Flomaton High School

* James A. Williams – Escambia Academy