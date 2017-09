Escambia County Middle School ASTEM students were given a project in engineering: construct towers for height using tongue depressors and mini clothes pins. When completed, structures must stand independently. Shown above, from left, students Shanie Lee, Lilyana Franco, Tyquez Thomas, and Zachariah McCants. Shown below, from left, students Tydarius Crenshaw, Jessica Cuenca, Gabeielle McMurray, Natalleigh Martinze, and Malyshia Flowers.