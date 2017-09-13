Community Calendar

ServSafe Certification Training classes will be held at the Escambia County Extension Office, September 13 and 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost is $125. Registration is mandatory. Please call Rebecca Catalena at (251)234-1050 to register. Sponsored by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Wiregrass Model Railroad Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, September 16 -17 in Dothan, Ala at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call Danny Lewis 334-790-6284.

Escambia County Republican Executive Committee Meeting will be held Monday, September 18, 6 p.m., The Hourglass, 220 St. Joseph Ave., Brewton. Guest speaker to be announced.

Escambia County Training School Black & Gold Ball will be held September 23, 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for singles, $40 for couples. For more info, call (251)359-0373 or (251)368-4276.

Escambia County Training School (Golden Eagles) Alumni 15th Annual Gathering will be held September 29, at 9 a.m., at David’s Catfish House. Please be at David’s at 8:20 for group pictures and meet and greet. The host for the Gathering is the Class of 1967. Barbara Poole Harris founder and chairperson of the Gathering.

Huxford Elementary Fall Carnival will be held Thursday, October 5, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Activities will include a cake walk, bouncy house, dunking booth, plenty of games and food. All are invited to attend and enjoy the food, fun, and fellowship.

The ECHS Class of ’83 is planning a 35th Year Reunion for May 10-13, 2018 with a Fantasy Cruise from Mobile. For more information call Pam Lambert at 251-321-5121, Valerie M. Jones at 205-368-9518 or see ECHS Class of ’83 facebook.

American Red Cross is need of volunteers in the Escambia County area. If you are interested in volunteering, please go online to redcross.org and select “I would like to volunteer.” If you need assistance, contact the Red Cross Community Leader Sandra Gray at 251-294-0138 or the Mobile main office at 251-544-6100.

The Canoe Civic Center is available for hosting birthday parties, showers, family reunions and yard sales. Interested parties should contact Canoe Civic Club President Kevin McKinley at 251 446-3495.

The American Legion Auxiliary holds its monthly meeting the second Monday of each month at the American Legion Building at 5:30 p.m.

Atmore Chapter of Widowed Persons Services meets on the second and fourth Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Presley Street Baptist Church. If you or someone you care about has lost a spouse, there is help. For more information 251-253-4487.

The Atmore Historical Society holds regular meetings each third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Peavy-Webb Building at Heritage Park.

The Grieving Parents Support Group meets every third Tuesday at 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 251-253-4487.

The American Legion Post 90 holds its monthly meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All Legionnaires are invited to an Hour of fellowship with refreshments before the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

Atmore Area VFW Post will continue Veteran’s breakfast each Saturday as usual. Come and enjoy the fellowship and meal.

The Thomas E. McMillan Museum on the Brewton campus of Jefferson Davis Community College is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tours of the museum are available at no cost. The Alabama Room is available to research family history. They have local and state history; old census records; old Brewton, Atmore, and Flomaton news on micro-film. Please call 251-809-1528 with any questions or requests.

The Concerned Citizens of Atmore meet on the fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. each month at Unity House. The public is invited to attend, and new members are always welcome. For more information call 251-294-0138 or 205-243-6166.

Progressive Civic Recreation Club meets the second Sunday at the Club’s house at Houston Avery Park. Robert White is PCRC’S president; president-elect is Herbert Payne; secretary is Barbara Poole Harris. PCRC Inc. is a nonprofit organization.

Escambia County High School Band Boosters meet on the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the band room. Contact Barbara Whatley, 251-359-103, for more information.

Cruisers Unlimited Car & Truck Club hosts a monthly cruise-in the third Friday of each month in the parking lot of David’s Catfish House. Start time is 6 p.m. Join them to show off your ride – old or new!

Flomaton Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lions / Flomaton Community Center. Anyone interested in making a difference for the community is invited to come and find out what the Lions Club is all about. For more information, call 251-294-2057.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop drinking is welcome to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop using drugs and alcohol is welcome to attend.

Set Free Indeed, a drug, alcohol and destructive behavior recovery program, meets Thursday at McCullough Christian Center, at 7 p.m. The program is offered at no charge. For more information, call (251) 577-6561 or toll free 1-866 M C CENTER.

The Atmore Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon at Atmore Community Hospital Mayson Auditorium.

Atmore Area VFW Post meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All Atmore area veterans who served in war are invited and encouraged to join the VFW.

Narconon reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. 800-431-1754 or Prescription-abuse.org.