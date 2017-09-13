Church Calendar

Alan Sibley and The Magnolia Ramblers will be in concert: Saturday, September 16 at 6 p.m. – Dry Springs Community Church in Dry Springs, Fla.; Poarch Baptist Church in Poarch, Ala.; Sunday, September 17 at 6 p.m. – Pine Barren Baptist Church in Davisville, Fla.

Gaines Chapel A.M.E Church will have their second-year Appreciate celebration for Rev. Amos Smith Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Rev. James E. Jackson, former Presiding Elder of Camden District and pastor of Greater Mount Calvary A.M.E. Church, Selma will bring the special message at 3 p.m.

Bethesda MBC will hold its Annual Men and Women’s Day Program Sunday, September 17 at 2:30 p.m. Guest Minister: Rev. Wyatt T. Broughton, Pastor of Gt. Mt. Calvary, Boykins Community. Rev. Danny Benjamin, Pastor.

New Home Baptist Church, U.S. Hwy 84 East, Monroeville will host Allegiancetrio in concert Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m. Come be blessed by the music of this group.

Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Hwy. 84, Monroeville will have homecoming Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Revival services will be Monday through Wednesday, October 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Jean Spikes of Hartford, Ala. will bring the messages.

Canoe United Methodist Church will have their annual Homecoming and Revival with Sunday Homecoming services October 8 at 11 a.m. with Willette Phillips bringing the message. Revival services will be October 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. nightly with Rev. Leon Stewart preaching.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has a Fellowship meeting every fourth Friday at 6 p.m. to include singing, preaching. All are welcome to attend.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, a place for healing and encouragement, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrates with either a Holy Eucharist service or Morning Prayer every Sunday at 9 a.m. On fifth Sundays, the Men of Trinity host brunch following the service.

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., and Compline / Bible Study the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, located on the corner of Pine and Presley streets, invites you to worship with them on 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays at 10 a.m. The Rev. Thomas E. Raines celebrates the Holy Communion service.