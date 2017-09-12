Obituaries for the week of September 13, 2017

Ronald E. Stanley

Mr. Ronald E. Stanley, age 61, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at his home in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. He was the owner and operator of Stanley Septic Tank & Contracting. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman and a member of the 5 Alive Bass Club. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathyrn Stanley and granddaughter, Anna Grace Stanley.

Mr. Stanley is survived by his father, Leonard Stanley of Atmore; one son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Jennifer Stanley of Atmore; one sister, Carolyn (Charlie) Woods of Robinsonville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Robert and Colton Stanley; one niece, Sharlie (Ross) Terry of Atmore; one nephew, Scotty (Tasha) Woods of Robinsonville and one great-niece, Ava Woods of Robinsonville.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Don Davis officiating.

The family received friends Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Tommy Sellers, Myles King, Bo Maxwell, Tom King, David Tyree and Ronnie Beasley.

Honorary pallbearers were the Five Alive Bass Club.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mary Lois Ray Burkett

Mrs. Mary Lois Ray Burkett, age 82, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Bratt, Fla. and hae resided in Century, Fla. for the past seventy-five years. She was a 1953 graduate of Century High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God serving as Sunday school secretary for sixty-two years and worked for the Century Elementary School for thirty years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-nine years, Carrie B. Burkett, daughter, Donna Jo Burkett Way; parents, Henry Greenberry Ray, Sr. and Lillie Belle Hanks Ray, sister, Florence Amelia Klienatland and brother-in-law, Carl Klienatland, brother, Henry Greenberry Ray, Jr. and father-in-law, Charles Dewey Burkett.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by her four sons, Roger (Katie) Burkett, Regi (Ann) Burkett, Todd Burkett, all of Century and Trent (Marjorie) Burkett of Troy, Ala.; twelve grandchildren, Mark (Menda) Way, Donnese Way, Donyelle (Rashid) Hussain, Mikey Burkett, Maunica (Will) Williams, Jeremy (Monica) Grimes, Javis Grimes, Casey (Stephen) Roach, Ryan (Mariah) Burkett, Chad (Jacqueline) Burkett, Collin White and Brayden Burkett; eighteen great- grandchildren, Parker Way, Preston Way, Slade Crews, Sloan Way, Amber Burkett, Madalyn Grimes, Morghan Grimes, Kindell Grimes, Benjamin Roach, Reagan Roach, Samuel Roach, Liz Kelley, Kensley Burkett, Jaxton Burkett, Aliyah Hussain, Samiul Hussain and Elijah Hussain and mother-in-law, Hilda Stokes Burkett of Century.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. Shelton Kindig and Rev. Eric Bryan officiating. Burial followed at the Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.

Shirley D. Arrington

Mrs. Shirley Douglas Arrington, of Powder Springs, Ga., and formerly of Atmore, Ala. passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Triumph Church with Rev. Willie Hawthorne officiating. Burial will follow in Stallworth Cemetery.

Flowers may be delivered to Greater Mt. Triumph Church from 10 a.m. until service time.

Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, Ga. in charge of all arrangements.

Hewlett Brent Whitaker, Jr.

Mr. Hewlett Brent Whitaker, Jr., age 86, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was born in Atmore to the late Hewlett Brent Whitaker, Sr. and Gladys Greer Whitaker. He worked for the State of Alabama as an Environmentalist for twenty-five years. As a lifetime resident of Atmore he was a landowner and active conservationist. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Atmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of fifty years, Dorothy Janet Whitaker, of Luverne, Ala.; one son, David Wayne Whitaker; one sibling, Murray Greer Whitaker, Jr., of Atmore.

Mr. Whitaker is survived by two sons, Brent Whitaker, III of Biloxi, Miss., Ken (Melanie) Whitaker of Acworth, Ga.; one daughter, Greer Hull of Decatur, Ala.; four grandchildren, Whitney Brown, Leslie Whitaker Keith, Morgan Hull and Brian Whitaker; one great-grandchild, Brayden Hood.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Debora Bishop officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Gordon Everette, Gene Everette, Blake Keith, Whit Whitaker, Fred Whitaker and Martin Fowler.

Honorary pallbearers were Giles Chapmen, I.G. Nichols, L. Junior Roberts and Jim VanPelt.

The family received friends Friday, September 8, 2017 from noon until service time at 1 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.

John Calvin Turberville

Mr. John Calvin Turberville, 42, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017 in Pensacola, Florida. Mr. Turberville was a native of Tampa, FL, former longtime resident of Atmore, AL and has resided in Frisco City, AL for the past 9 months. He loved to travel, loved music and the drums. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alberta Wiggins & Jake Wiggins, Ruth Turberville and his aunt, Jeanette Plowman.

He is survived by his father, Roger Turberville, Frisco City, AL; mother, Dorothy Turberville of Atmore, AL; two daughters, Amber Nicole Turberville of Mobile, AL and Georgia Turberville of Mobile, AL; one sister, Jeana Turberville Hughes of Atmore, AL; one grandchild, MaKenna Klaire; grandfather, Calvin Coolidge Turberville of Atmore, AL and aunts, Glenda (Paul) Fields of Boaz, AL and Paula (Steve) McGhee of Cantonment, FL; uncle, Wayne (Rhonda) Turberville of Troy, AL and cousins, Staci Cranor, Lauri Greer, Sheri (Brian) Payne, Stephanie McGhee, Joey McGhee, Ashley Daly, Cody Tuberville, Josh Dykes and Scoot Plowman and Denise Hallford.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 9:30 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Absher and Bro. Bill Pashel officiating.

Visitation was Friday, September 8, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Mineola Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nathan Dean, Wayne Turberville, Steve Magee, Claude Dean, Noah Absher and Daryl Ferguson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Ramon “Ray” Rydzowski

Mr. Ramon “Ray” Rydzowski, age 86, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native of Auburn, N.Y., former resident of Century, Fla. (from 1953 to 1994) and has resided in Flomaton, Ala. since 1994. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was employed with Jefferson Smurfit-Container Corp. for 33 years. He instilled the work ethic in his sons, “Hard work Self-Reliance”. He was a long time stock car (NASCAR) fan. He loved times with his friends, James Powell, Herbert McCurdy and Fred Salter and always helped a stranger. He loved to travel, college baseball, boating, beach, camping and playing cards. He loved the holidays, Christmas & Halloween (the most, he would dress up on Halloween) and Thanksgiving. He was a member of the Flomaton United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Rydzowski; three brothers and one sister.

Mr. Rydzowski is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Gloria Rydzowski of Flomaton; three sons, Steve R. (Donna Carol) Rydzowski of McDavid, Fla., Paul F. (Karen) Rydzowski of Wing, Ala. and Robert C. (Ann T.) Rydzowski of Flomaton; six grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Flomaton United Methodist Church with Rev. Cathy McKinley and Rev. Dr. Pete Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at the Flomaton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 11, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flomaton United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be Ray Lee, Eric Rydzowski, Ben Murrell, Steven “Little Man” Rydzowski, Dewayne Higdon and Willie Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Maddox, Larry Jones and Joe Brantley.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mide “Chicken” Riley

Mr. Mide “Chicken” Riley, age 65, of Atmore, Ala., passed away at his home Wednesday, August 31, 2017. He was a caring and loving man and full of humor. He worked as a cement finisher and had Chicken Cement Finish Business. He enjoyed cooking and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D.L. and Mary Howard-Riley; one brother, Willie Lee Riley; two sisters, Roberta Riley and Alberta Riley; two nephews, Bobby Louis Riley and Willie Charles Wiggins; two nieces, Linda Jo Riley and Ivory Jean Riley; two brothers-in-law, Jake Leroy Wilson and Nelson Hall.

Mr. Riley is survived by his special friend, Melissa Woods of Atmore; two sons, Keith “Pee Wee” Brown of Atmore and Antonio (Marilyn) Johnson of Pensacola, Fla.; three daughters, Stephanie Woods, Dominique Woods, and Kayla Woods; four sisters, Gereana (John) Riley-Stargell, Pearlie Riley-Hall, Liza Mae Riley-Wilson, all of Atmore and Betty Ann Riley-Grimes of Dayton, Ohio; four brothers, R. L. “Buddy” Riley and Ervin Lee (Jean) Riley, all of Dayton, Ray Charles (Lasqueta) Riley and Terry (Dorothy Ann) Betts, all of Atmore; eleven grandchildren; one sister in-law, Carrie Hall-Riley; one God-daughter, Callie Shay Thames and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Robinsonville Community with Rev. Monroe Tucker, Jr., Pastor, officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Elmore “Buddy” Williams, Jr.

Mr. Elmore “Buddy” Williams, Jr., age 81, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Ala. A native of Atmore, he worked as a truck driver for Pabst Blue Ribbon Company for many years. He later worked for Penry Farms, Inc. in Daphne, Ala. and lastly as a security guard with Twin City Security Company in Atmore. He was a member of Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church – Nokomis where he served as a Trustee and member of the Male Chorus. He enjoyed watching football (Denver Broncos), western movies, and wrestling.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Crenshaw-Williams; his parents, Elmore, Sr. and Mary Joanna Williams, step-mother, Annie Lou Williams; daughter, Elaine Brown; brother, Jessie Williams; step-sister, Anna Rene Smith; brothers in-law, Willie Curry, Eddie Lee Curry, Ernest Smith, and Woodrow Curry; sisters-in-law, Mary Crenshaw-Evans, Josephine Lewis, Irene Coleman, Louise Curry-Hawthorne, Ethel Mae Bowens, Lucy Curry, and Catherine Curry; step-son, Willie Clarence Crenshaw and grandson, Terry Levon Crenshaw.

Mr. Williams is survived by his son, Winston Crenshaw of Atmore; his daughter, Sharon Nettles of Forestdale, Ala.; (6) step-daughters, Elmira Ezell and Helen Crenshaw both of Philadelphia, Penn., Joyce Crenshaw, Gwen (Charles) Crenshaw-Davis, Alma Reee Crenshaw, all of Atmore and Veronica (Steve) Jenkins of Pensacola, Fla.; six step-sons, Charlie Crenshaw, Jr., Calvin Crenshaw, Anderson Crenshaw, Gilbert Crenshaw, and Jerome Crenshaw, all of Philadelphia and O’Neal Crenshaw of Atmore; two brothers, George Williams of Atmore and Sterling (Mildred) Seelson of Albuquerque, N.M.; four sisters in-law, Elizabeth (Jimmy) McPherson, Savannah Curry, Mary Curry, and Barbara Curry, all of Atmore; four brothers in-law, Samuel (Betty) Curry, Aaron (Marjorie) Curry and Melvin Curry, all of Atmore and Bishop Andrew Hawthorne of Nashville, Ark., host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, devoted cousin, Willie Dukes, and other cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church – Nokomis with Rev. Dennis K. Stephens, Pastor, officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Shiloh Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Alfred Williams

Mr. Alfred Williams, age 70, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Ala. He was born to the late A. W. and Alberta Williams in Atmore, Ala. He was a 1966 graduate of Escambia County Training School in Atmore. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict ranking as Sergeant.

He was employed with Masland Carpets for thirty-five years. He was a member of God’s House Tabernacle Church serving as Deacon.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Dora Mae Williams; three brothers, Clarence (Bernice) Williams, James (Alice) Williams, Melvin (Jackie) Williams, all of Atmore; five sisters, JoAnn (Charles) Williams, Mary (late Dane) Robinson, Kathleen (Rubin) Harris, all of Atmore, Ann (Veorice) Prowell, of Columbus, Ga and Rosie Williams of Atmore; eight brothers-in-law, Eddie James (Betty) Banks, Louis (Teresa) Banks, Freddie (Ora) Banks, Steve (Andrea) Banks, all of Atmore, Melvin Knight of Chicago, Ill., Tyrone (Sheneilia) Hartley of Atmore; three sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Marcus) Lewis and Cindy Coleman of Atmore, Jessie Mae Moorer of Birmingham, Ala and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church with Apostle Marcus L. Lewis giving the eulogy and Rev. Isaac Bradley, pastor. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clarence Williams, Earvin Williams, James Williams, Marcus Lewis, Jr., Melvin Williams and Arterio Lewis.

Flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.