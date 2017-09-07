Obituaries for the week of September 13, 2017

Ronald E. Stanley

Mr. Ronald E. Stanley, age 61, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at his home in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. He was the owner and operator of Stanley Septic Tank & Contracting. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman and a member of the 5 Alive Bass Club. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathyrn Stanley and granddaughter, Anna Grace Stanley.

Mr. Stanley is survived by his father, Leonard Stanley of Atmore; one son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Jennifer Stanley of Atmore; one sister, Carolyn (Charlie) Woods of Robinsonville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Robert and Colton Stanley; one niece, Sharlie (Ross) Terry of Atmore; one nephew, Scotty (Tasha) Woods of Robinsonville and one great-niece, Ava Woods of Robinsonville.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Don Davis officiating.

The family received friends Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Tommy Sellers, Myles King, Bo Maxwell, Tom King, David Tyree and Ronnie Beasley.

Honorary pallbearers were the Five Alive Bass Club.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mary Lois Ray Burkett

Mrs. Mary Lois Ray Burkett, age 82, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Bratt, Fla. and hae resided in Century, Fla. for the past seventy-five years. She was a 1953 graduate of Century High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God serving as Sunday school secretary for sixty-two years and worked for the Century Elementary School for thirty years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-nine years, Carrie B. Burkett, daughter, Donna Jo Burkett Way; parents, Henry Greenberry Ray, Sr. and Lillie Belle Hanks Ray, sister, Florence Amelia Klienatland and brother-in-law, Carl Klienatland, brother, Henry Greenberry Ray, Jr. and father-in-law, Charles Dewey Burkett.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by her four sons, Roger (Katie) Burkett, Regi (Ann) Burkett, Todd Burkett, all of Century and Trent (Marjorie) Burkett of Troy, Ala.; twelve grandchildren, Mark (Menda) Way, Donnese Way, Donyelle (Rashid) Hussain, Mikey Burkett, Maunica (Will) Williams, Jeremy (Monica) Grimes, Javis Grimes, Casey (Stephen) Roach, Ryan (Mariah) Burkett, Chad (Jacqueline) Burkett, Collin White and Brayden Burkett; eighteen great- grandchildren, Parker Way, Preston Way, Slade Crews, Sloan Way, Amber Burkett, Madalyn Grimes, Morghan Grimes, Kindell Grimes, Benjamin Roach, Reagan Roach, Samuel Roach, Liz Kelley, Kensley Burkett, Jaxton Burkett, Aliyah Hussain, Samiul Hussain and Elijah Hussain and mother-in-law, Hilda Stokes Burkett of Century.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. Shelton Kindig and Rev. Eric Bryan officiating. Burial followed at the Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.

Shirley D. Arrington

Mrs. Shirley Douglas Arrington, of Powder Springs, Ga., and formerly of Atmore, Ala. passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Triumph Church with Rev. Willie Hawthorne officiating. Burial will follow in Stallworth Cemetery.

Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, Ga. in charge of all arrangements.

Hewlett Brent Whitaker, Jr.

Mr. Hewlett Brent Whitaker, Jr., age 86, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in Mobile, Ala. He was born in Atmore to the late Hewlett Brent Whitaker, Sr. and Gladys Greer Whitaker. He worked for the State of Alabama as an Environmentalist for twenty-five years. As a lifetime resident of Atmore he was a landowner and active conservationist. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Atmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of fifty years, Dorothy Janet Whitaker, of Luverne, Ala.; one son, David Wayne Whitaker; one sibling, Murray Greer Whitaker, Jr., of Atmore.

Mr. Whitaker is survived by two sons, Brent Whitaker, III of Biloxi, Miss., Ken (Melanie) Whitaker of Acworth, Ga.; one daughter, Greer Hull of Decatur, Ala.; four grandchildren, Whitney Brown, Leslie Whitaker Keith, Morgan Hull and Brian Whitaker; one great-grandchild, Brayden Hood.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Debora Bishop officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Gordon Everette, Gene Everette, Blake Keith, Whit Whitaker, Fred Whitaker and Martin Fowler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Giles Chapmen, I.G. Nichols, L. Junior Roberts and Jim VanPelt.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 8, 2017 from noon until service time at 1 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.