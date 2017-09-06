Obituaries for the week of September 13, 2017

Ronald E. Stanley

Mr. Ronald E. Stanley, age 61, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at his home in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. He was the owner and operator of Stanley Septic Tank & Contracting. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman and a member of the 5 Alive Bass Club. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathyrn Stanley and granddaughter, Anna Grace Stanley.

Mr. Stanley is survived by his father, Leonard Stanley of Atmore; one son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Jennifer Stanley of Atmore; one sister, Carolyn (Charlie) Woods of Robinsonville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Robert and Colton Stanley; one niece, Sharlie (Ross) Terry of Atmore; one nephew, Scotty (Tasha) Woods of Robinsonville and one great-niece, Ava Woods of Robinsonville.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Don Davis officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Sellers, Myles King, Bo Maxwell, Tom King, David Tyree and Ronnie Beasley.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Five Alive Bass Club.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mary Lois Ray Burkett

Mrs. Mary Lois Ray Burkett, age 82, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Bratt, Fla. and hae resided in Century, Fla. for the past seventy-five years. She was a 1953 graduate of Century High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God serving as Sunday school secretary for sixty-two years and worked for the Century Elementary School for thirty years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-nine years, Carrie B. Burkett, daughter, Donna Jo Burkett Way; parents, Henry Greenberry Ray, Sr. and Lillie Belle Hanks Ray, sister, Florence Amelia Klienatland and brother-in-law, Carl Klienatland, brother, Henry Greenberry Ray, Jr. and father-in-law, Charles Dewey Burkett.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by her four sons, Roger (Katie) Burkett, Regi (Ann) Burkett, Todd Burkett, all of Century and Trent (Marjorie) Burkett of Troy, Ala.; twelve grandchildren, Mark (Menda) Way, Donnese Way, Donyelle (Rashid) Hussain, Mikey Burkett, Maunica (Will) Williams, Jeremy (Monica) Grimes, Javis Grimes, Casey (Stephen) Roach, Ryan (Mariah) Burkett, Chad (Jacqueline) Burkett, Collin White and Brayden Burkett; eighteen great- grandchildren, Parker Way, Preston Way, Slade Crews, Sloan Way, Amber Burkett, Madalyn Grimes, Morghan Grimes, Kindell Grimes, Benjamin Roach, Reagan Roach, Samuel Roach, Liz Kelley, Kensley Burkett, Jaxton Burkett, Aliyah Hussain, Samiul Hussain and Elijah Hussain and mother-in-law, Hilda Stokes Burkett of Century.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. Shelton Kindig and Rev. Eric Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at the Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.