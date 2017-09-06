Homecoming set at New Beginnings

Homecoming at New Beginnings Baptist Church will be held Sunday, September 10, at 10:30 a.m.

The Rev. C.L. Langford, recently retired pastor of Enon Baptist Church, will bring the message.

Music will be by Bro. Ray Pugh, Minister of Music at Louin Baptist Church, Louin, Miss., and special music by Lana Langford, Minister of Music at Perdido Baptist Church.

Dinner on the grounds follows the morning service. There will be no Sunday School or evening service.

New Beginnings Pastor Bro. James Pugh and the congregation cordially invite all to attend.

The church is located at 456 Martin Circle, Martinville (Atmore).