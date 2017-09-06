Church Calendar

First Presbyterian Church will sponsor an 11-week Bible Study, “David, Seeking a Heart Like His” beginning Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 a.m. Call the church office 368-5453 to register for the study and to schedule child care.

Huxford Community of Christ in Huxford, Ala. will hold its Homecoming September 10 with singing at 10 a.m. Elders Tommy and Sharon Jernigan will bring the message at 11 a.m. A basket lunch and fellowship will be enjoyed afterwards. Everyone is welcome to join them for this celebration.

New Beginnings Baptist Church, 456 Martin Circle, Atmore will have homecoming Sunday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. with Bro. C.L. Langford bringing the message and music by Bro. Ray Pugh and Lana Langford. Lunch will follow. There will be no Sunday school or evening service. Bro. James Pugh and congregation cordially invite all to attend.

The Episcopal Church families of St. Anna’s in Poarch and Trinity in Atmore will celebrate their tenth annual “Blue Sunday” service in Thanksgiving for the lives and service of local area First Responders on Sunday, September 10 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Atmore. The RT. Rev. J. Russell Kendrick, Bishop of the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast, will officiate at the Holy Eucharist service.

Alan Sibley and The Magnolia Ramblers will be in concert: Saturday, September 16 at 6 p.m. – Dry Springs Community Church in Dry Springs, Fla.;– Poarch Baptist Church in Poarch, Ala.; Sunday, September 17 at 6 p.m. – Pine Barren Baptist Church in Davisville, Fla.

Gaines Chapel A.M.E Church will have their second-year Appreciate celebration for Rev. Amos Smith Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Rev. James E. Jackson, former Presiding Elder of Camden District and pastor of Greater Mount Calvary A.M.E. Church, Selma will bring the special message at 3 p.m.

Bethesda MBC will hold its Annual Men and Women’s Day Program Sunday, September 17 at 2:30 p.m. Guest Minister: Rev. Wyatt T. Broughton, Pastor of Gt. Mt. Calvary, Boykins Community. Rev. Danny Benjamin, Pastor.

Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Hwy. 84, Monroeville will have homecoming Sunday, October 1 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Revival services will be Monday through Wednesday, October 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Jean Spikes of Hartford, Ala. will bring the messages.

Canoe United Methodist Church will have their annual Homecoming and Revival with Sunday Homecoming services October 8 at 11 a.m. with Willette Phillips bringing the message. Revival services will be October 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. nightly with Rev. Leon Stewart preaching.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has a Fellowship meeting every fourth Friday at 6 p.m. to include singing, preaching. All are welcome to attend.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, a place for healing and encouragement, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrates with either a Holy Eucharist service or Morning Prayer every Sunday at 9 a.m. On fifth Sundays, the Men of Trinity host brunch following the service.

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., and Compline / Bible Study the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, located on the corner of Pine and Presley streets, invites you to worship with them on 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays at 10 a.m. The Rev. Thomas E. Raines celebrates the Holy Communion service.